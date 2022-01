"Stand Up," the latest single from Papa Roach, has just been released. Dating back to last summer, new songs from the veteran group have gradually been trickling out. First came "Swerve" featuring FEVER 333 and Sueco, followed by "Kill the Noise" and "Dying to Believe," all of which are expected to be featured on a new album that will be released at an undetermined time later this year.

MUSIC ・ 10 HOURS AGO