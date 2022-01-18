ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Kognitiv Corporation promotes Jisun Hahn to EVP and Chief Global Solutions Officer

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExecutive will play a critical role bridging the needs of global clients and innovative capabilities of Kognitiv’s co. Kognitiv Corporation, a global leader in the rapidly expanding market for collaborative commerce, announces the promotion of Jisun Hahn to EVP and Chief Global Solutions Officer effective immediately. Marketing Technology...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Church’s Taps Denni Manzatto as New CEO + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 21, 2022: Church’s & Co. has appointment of Denni Manzatto as its new CEO. In his new role, Manzatto will lead the Northampton-based footwear brand towards a new global growth strategy, using his significant professional experience to accelerate the international development and re-branding of the Church’s label. Manzatto joined the Prada Group, which owns Church’s & Co., in 2013, covering various positions in the commercial department. In Sept. 2019, he...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

PerimeterX Appoints Key Executives to Expand Leadership Team and Accelerate Growth

Cybersecurity leader broadens management team with seasoned industry veterans responsible for revenue, finance, alliances and service delivery. PerimeterX, the leading provider of solutions that detect and stop the abuse of identity and account information on the web, today announced that it has strengthened its executive management team to accelerate growth.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Atlas AI appoints Textio Co-founder and CEO, Kieran Snyder, to Board of Directors

Atlas AI, the demand intelligence platform that enables organizations to identify and invest in unserved and underserved communities, announced the appointment of Kieran Snyder, co-founder and CEO of Textio, to the company’s Board of Directors. “Kieran Snyder is a widely respected entrepreneur and enterprise SaaS leader, and someone who...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evp#Global Reach#Critical Role#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview#Loyaltyone#Fintech
martechseries.com

Brikl’s Office Expansion and Incorporation Amplifies Hypergrowth in the US

Brikl’s most recent office expansion showcases its commitment to a market takeover. Brikl, the world’s leading MicroStore e-commerce software platform for custom, promotional businesses, and suppliers, has opened its newest office in Cincinnati, Ohio—a highly celebrated metro area in the USA for business expansion. Moreover, its recent incorporation solidifies its strategic ambitions for its North American market takeover.
CINCINNATI, OH
martechseries.com

Integral Ad Science Appoints Robert Janecek as Chief Information Officer

Integral Ad Science, a global leader in digital media quality, announced the appointment of Robert Janecek as Chief Information Officer, as the company continues its global growth. Based in New York, Janecek reports directly to Oleg Bershadsky, Chief Operating Officer at IAS. Marketing Technology News: Benchmark Digital Partners Becomes a...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Pavilion Data Systems Appoints Shridar Subramanian As Chief Marketing and Product Officer

Data Storage Veteran with Extensive Marketing and Product Management Experience Will Drive Company’s Innovations to Make Data Analytics Faster, More Efficient. Pavilion Data Systems, the leading data analytics acceleration platform provider, announced the hiring of Shridar Subramanian as the company’s Chief Marketing and Product Officer (CMPO). Subramanian, a seasoned marketing executive with broad experience in data storage technologies, will spearhead the company’s initiatives to further innovate in the big data storage and analytics marketplace.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

The Financial Times Opts to Partner With Brand Metrics for Brand Lift Measurement Globally

The FT has chosen to work exclusively with Brand Metrics for all digital brand lift measurement. Global technology company, Brand Metrics, which works with publishers to demonstrate the effectiveness of digital advertising, has announced it is to continue its longstanding partnership with the Financial Times (FT), following a highly successful collaboration for several years and a subsequent review of partners undertaken by the premium publisher.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

(ISC)² Appoints James Prather as Vice President of Global Marketing

(ISC)² – the world’s largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – announced the appointment of James Prather to vice president, global marketing. In this role, Prather is responsible for strategic global marketing initiatives that facilitate member growth and expand global awareness of the (ISC)² mission.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Caden Launches as Zero-Party Data Platform, Leading the Shift to Consumer Control of Data With $3.4M in Pre-Seed Funding From Investors Including Jerry Yang & Barry Sternlicht

John Roa, Seasoned Technology Entrepreneur, Announces Venture after Selling His Last Startup to Salesforce. Caden, a personal data advocacy startup, launches to lead the paradigm shift in consumer data and privacy. Caden’s platform empowers users to have complete control over their data and earn a profit by sharing certain data with trusted brands, while never relinquishing ownership. As a “zero-party” data platform, Caden aims to impact the market with its next-generation cloud infrastructure that inverses the current dynamics of how brands access and act on personal data from their customers. Caden has raised a $3.4 million pre-seed round backed by notable investors, including Yahoo! co-founder Jerry Yang, Starwood Capital’s Barry Sternlicht, MediaLink’s Wenda Millard, and seven venture capital firms.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Digital Marketer Spot On Acquires Smart Traffic Consulting

The Spot On Agency recently acquired Smart Traffic Consulting, known for its SEO/SEM expertise, in a move that continues to expand the agency’s digital strategy and healthcare marketing services. Over the past four years, Spot On has partnered with Smart Traffic Consulting on a project basis, frequently working jointly on SEO optimization, site strategy and pay-per-click campaigns.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Visionaize Announces Acquisition of INOVX Software

The INOVX Software V-Suite® to be integrated into Visionaize Digital Twin, bringing the most comprehensive, AI-driven Digital Twin solution to empower digital transformation leaders succeed in their digital journey. Visionaize, Inc., the intelligence-led digital twin company, today announced the acquisition of INOVX Solutions, Inc., the digital twin innovator and...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Blue Billywig Continues Expansion with Senior Media Hire in the EU Region

Following hot on the heels from recent senior hires in the Nordics and Singapore, all-in-one online video platform Blue Billywig announces the appointment of Hugo ten Brink to drive business development across Europe. Hugo is an industry veteran, with a wide range of experience across both the buy and sell-side...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Zero Trust Leader iboss Wins 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Award

INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine Recognizes the iboss Cloud Platform for Enabling Users to Securely Connect to Any App, from Anywhere. iboss, the leading Zero Trust cloud security provider, announces that TMC has named its cloud platform as a recipient of the 2021 INTERNET TELEPHONY Cybersecurity Excellence Award presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Applitools Wins Best Testing Service and Tool in DevOps Dozen 2021 Awards

Company’s Visual AI technology recognized by customers, industry analysts and media publishers as leading vendor for test automation multiple times over the past six months. Applitools (applitools.com), provider of next generation test automation platform through Visual AI and Ultrafast Test Cloud, today announced it was recognized as the “Best Testing Service/Tool” in the 2021 DevOps Dozen Awards program. In its seventh year, the DevOps Dozen Awards celebrate innovative people and companies whose contributions are of great value to the DevOps community.
SOFTWARE
Deadline

Longtime Warner Bros. Exec Scott Rowe Launches Strategic Communications Firm SRowe2000 Media

Former longtime Warner Bros communications executive Scott Rowe has begun his next chapter with the formal launch of SRowe2000 Media. His new firm will provide strategic communications, public relations, crisis communications, and social media counsel and execution to global clients across all industries. Rowe, who last year exited Warner Bros. after 27 years as a senior-level communications and marketing executive, is currently working with clients from a variety of business sectors, including entertainment, media, technology, conferences, start-ups, legal and personal development. The firm’s current client roster includes Premiere Digital, NATPE, and a soon-to-be announced technology start-up. Rowe most recently served as Senior...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Peacock Taps Hulu’s Annie Luo To Oversee Strategic Partnerships & Development Of Global Streaming Plans

Hulu’s Annie Luo is joining Peacock as EVP, Global Partnerships and Strategic Development. Luo, who was previously SVP, Business Development and Operations at Hulu, will oversee strategic partnerships for the streamer and will work with sister companies Comcast, NBCUniversal and Sky on the development and execution of global streaming plans. Based in LA, she reports to Peacock President and former Hulu exec Kelly Campbell At Hulu, she was responsible for strategic partnerships, long-range planning, and new business model development. She was previously at McKinsey & Company. “Annie is an exceptional, respected industry leader with a deep understanding of the global streaming landscape,” said Matt Strauss, Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International, Peacock, NBCUniversal. “We are thrilled to bring Annie’s expertise to the stellar leadership team of streaming executives at Peacock and build upon the incredible momentum and success to date.”
BUSINESS
Worcester Business Journal

Eastern Insurance promotes EVP to CEO

Eastern Insurance Group LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eastern Bank in Natick, promoted Timothy Lodge as its new president and CEO, in a Thursday announcement. Lodge has 23 years of experience in the insurance industry and previously served as Eastern Insurance’s executive vice president of commercial lines before being promoted to the new leadership role.
NATICK, MA
rejournals.com

Duke Realty Corporation names new EVP

Indianapolis-based Duke Realty Corporation has promoted Chris Burns to executive vice president, Real Estate Operations. Additionally, Nancy Shultz is now regional president of the Western Region, Chris Brown is now regional president of the South and Central Region and Art Makris is now regional president of the Northeast Region. Shultz, Brown and Makris will manage their respective region operations and report directly to Chris Burns in his new role.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
martechseries.com

Secret Network Announces $400 Million in Ecosystem Funding Alongside Substantial New Investment from Leading Firms

DeFiance Capital, Alameda Research, CoinFund, HashKey Acquire SCRT Positions; Secret Network Reveals $225M Ecosystem Fund and $175M Accelerator Pool. SCRT Labs, the core development team behind Secret Network, revealed $400M in ecosystem funding initiatives as part of Shockwave, a massive growth initiative aimed at establishing Secret Network as a critical pillar and data privacy hub for Web3. Secret Network is the first Layer 1 blockchain with privacy-preserving smart contracts, which launched on mainnet in 2020.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy