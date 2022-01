Every year as part of our donor campaign, we invite readers to nominate someone to the Public Media Honor Roll. For a donation of $100 or more, you can honor a mentor, a peer, volunteer or a public media pioneer — someone who made a difference to you or to the field of public media. This year, we received 41 nominations. This column tells you not only who was named but why. Read the praise and get all the feels and good vibes that come with heartfelt appreciation.

