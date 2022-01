The Jan. 13 story “Is Portland prioritizing sports over in-person learning? District says basketball, wrestling can proceed despite some shuttered schools” got my blood boiling before I finished reading it. Buried in the article was the fact a multitude of activities, not just sports, are being continued at Portland Public Schools, including clubs and music. Notably missing was information about the surgeon general’s advisory issued Dec. 21 about the pandemic’s effects on the mental health crisis among American youth. Where was the data about the high vaccination rate of 12- to 17-year-olds in Multnomah County, at 75%, according to the Oregon Health Authority? It’s likely many kids were vaccinated so they could continue safely in school and extracurricular activities.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO