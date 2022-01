Monday morning offers patchy dense fog and stagnant air throughout the Portland metro area as high pressure and light winds keep pollutants near the surface. The National Weather Service has issued a fog advisory through noon Monday and an air stagnation advisory through 4 p.m. Wednesday in much of the Willamette Valley and the Portland/Vancouver areas. Air stagnation is likely across much of Oregon.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO