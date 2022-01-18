ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Bear spotted wandering around central Pa. neighborhood

By Jenna Wise
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Lower Allen Township police are asking residents to keep an eye out for a black bear that’s been hanging out...

Kathleen Zeller Gowarty
2d ago

Black bears don't truly hibernate. It's probably a juvenile and we'll go back to sleep. But if people leave stuff outside such as trash or bird feeders this is what happens especially in overcrowded areas. Bears have been here long before us.

Martin Brumbaugh
3d ago

I wonder what disturbed his hibernation. He needs to find a cave to crawl into and go back to sleep.

sewing needles
1d ago

It may be because up until this week, the weather hasn’t been extremely cold and this guy was still filling up on anything he could find. With the colder temperatures predicted for this week, he’ll probably go find a place for his long winter’s nap.

