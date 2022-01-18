Little Rock police confirm technical issues with 911 has been resolved

A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others has been granted a special grand jury to proceed with the probe. The grand jury requested by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the power to subpoena witnesses in an investigation that focuses...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Witness testimony will get underway in earnest Tuesday at the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of failing to intervene as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd by pressing his knee into the Black man’s neck as he lay facedown, handcuffed and gasping for air.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to review a challenge to the consideration of race in college admission decisions, often known as affirmative action. With three new conservative justices on the court since its last review, the practice may be facing its greatest threat yet. The...
NEW YORK (AP) — An unvaccinated former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, forcing a postponement of a trial in her libel lawsuit against The New York Times. The Republican’s positive test was announced in court just as jury selection was set to begin at a...
President Biden appeared to be caught on a hot mic on Monday, calling a Fox News correspondent a "stupid son of a bitch" after the journalist asked a question about inflation. It's unclear whether the president knew his mic was still on, but the moment was also caught on camera.
WASHINGTON — Americans should consider leaving Ukraine "now," nonemergency diplomatic employees were authorized to depart, and eligible family members were ordered to evacuate Sunday amid Russia's continued military presence along the country's border, the U.S. State Department said. While family members of embassy employees in Kyiv were required to...
Eight people have died after a stampede outside a game at the African Cup of Nations soccer tournament in Cameroon, while another seven people are in serious condition in the hospital, authorities said Tuesday. The death toll increased after two more fans were pronounced dead outside the Messassi hospital, police...
People in Burkina Faso awoke to a new military-led junta Tuesday morning, after mutinous soldiers ousted democratically elected President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and seized control of the West African country
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope slipped into orbit around a point in space nearly a million miles from Earth on Monday. It's on a mission to capture light from the first stars and galaxies to form in the aftermath of the Big Bang. CBS News' Lana Zak has details.
