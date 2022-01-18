ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Former ’16 And Pregnant’ Star Jordan Cashmyer Dies At 26

By Sha Be Allah
thesource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a statement released by her family, former star of the reality show 16 And Pregnant Jordan Cashmyer has died. She was 26 years old. The cause of her death has not yet been confirmed. “Last night...

thesource.com

Comments / 51

I’m Just Saying
2d ago

Covid Vaccine killed her. That’s why their not releasing the cause of death. Look at all these young people dying!!! I bet all took the “JAB” and it’s killing them.Look at the Australian open tennis tournaments when is the last time you saw for tennis players leave the court with chest pains? The answer never until they got the “JAB”!!!!!!!!

Reply(6)
26
Melanie Alesna
18h ago

Pass no judgment!! She’s with our lord and savior! Prayers for the family at this time ! 🙏❤️🙌🏼 have some compassion for they lost their loved one! Stop the jab comments it’s not going to change anything!! Aloha🌺

Reply(1)
5
cynthia carruthers
1d ago

many prayers for family , lots of love sent ...seems alls we hear these days is folks leaving life....many prayers for this world, and its people .

Reply
4
Related
Hello Magazine

Neighbours star dies suddenly aged 34

Neighbours actress Miranda Fryer has tragically passed away in her sleep, aged 34. Fans, friends and colleagues have taken to social media to pay their respects to the child star, who starred on the soap as Sky Mangel. In a statement, her family confirmed that Miranda had passed away in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Taylor
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#16 And Pregnant#Teenage Pregnancy#Homelessness
thesource.com

DaniLeigh and Her Baby Daughter Test Positive For Covid

R&B singer DaniLeigh and her 5-month-old baby girl she shares with Dababy, tested positive for Covid. DaniLeigh took to Twitter this morning with the announcement and warning to others to stay protected from the virus. “My baby and I have COVID we’re ok and will be ok … appreciate prayers...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Is Lori Harvey Pregnant? She Sparks Baby No.1 Rumors With Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Is she pregnant? Lori Harvey sparked rumors that she’s expecting baby No. 1 with her boyfriend, actor Michael B. Jordan. While ringing in the new year, Lori shared a boomerang video of her and the Creed actor dressed up for their New Year’s Eve celebration on December 31, 2021. She captioned the since-expired Instagram Story clip, “baby daddy,” igniting fan speculation over a possible pregnancy.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ok Magazine

Nick Cannon Is The Proud Papa Of Seven Children, Meet His Multiple Baby Mamas: Mariah Carey, Alyssa Scott & More

"My therapist says I should be celibate," The Masked Singer host spilled in September. "Ok, give me a break bus. I'm [going to] take a break from having kids,” he added. The radio show host first became a dad in 2011 when he and then-wife pop icon Mariah Carey gave birth to their twins Monroe and Moroccan. He also shares two children with Brittany Bell and Abby De La Rosa. Bell gave birth to son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen in February 2017 and December (of the same year) respectively, while the international DJ welcomed twin sons Zillion and Zion in June 2021.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Chris Daughtry Stepdaughter Hannah Cause Of Death Revealed By Family – Update

UPDATE: Hannah Price, daughter of rock musician Chris Daughtry, died by suicide, her family said in a statement reported by People magazine. Price, 25, was under the influence of narcotics on Nov. 12 at her home in Fentress County, Tennessee. the family said. “Our beloved Daughter Hannah Price passed away on November 12th, 2021,” the statement read. “Much speculation has been made since that date, and after a full investigation by law enforcement, we are now able to speak in further detail.” Price struggled with mental illness “from a young age,” and “was in and out of therapy and treatment centers” over the years. “As...
FENTRESS COUNTY, TN
ETOnline.com

Adalia Rose, YouTube Star with Rare Disorder, Dead at 15

Adalia Rose Williams has died. The YouTuber, who had Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome, died on Wednesday night, according to posts on her social media accounts. "January 12, 2022 at 7 pm Adalia Rose Williams was set free from this world," the post read. "She came into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it. She touched MILLIONS of people and left the biggest imprint in everyone that knew her. She is no longer in pain and is now dancing away to all the music she loves."
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy