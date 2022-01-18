Former ’16 And Pregnant’ Star Jordan Cashmyer Dies At 26

UPDATE: Hannah Price, daughter of rock musician Chris Daughtry, died by suicide, her family said in a statement reported by People magazine.
Price, 25, was under the influence of narcotics on Nov. 12 at her home in Fentress County, Tennessee. the family said.
“Our beloved Daughter Hannah Price passed away on November 12th, 2021,” the statement read. “Much speculation has been made since that date, and after a full investigation by law enforcement, we are now able to speak in further detail.”
Price struggled with mental illness “from a young age,” and “was in and out of therapy and treatment centers” over the years.
“As...
