Former ’16 And Pregnant’ Star Jordan Cashmyer Dies At 26

Adalia Rose Williams has died. The YouTuber, who had Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome, died on Wednesday night, according to posts on her social media accounts. "January 12, 2022 at 7 pm Adalia Rose Williams was set free from this world," the post read. "She came into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it. She touched MILLIONS of people and left the biggest imprint in everyone that knew her. She is no longer in pain and is now dancing away to all the music she loves."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO