Edmund, WI

Four people hospitalized following crash outside Edmund

By Kyle Jones
 3 days ago
EDMUND, Wis. — Four people were taken to the hospital Monday after a crash outside Edmund.

Iowa County Sheriff’s officials said two vehicles were involved in the incident, which occurred just after 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of WIS 39 and US 18.

Emergency crews from Cobb, Dodgeville, Highland, Linden, and Mineral Point assisted at the scene.

The intersection was blocked for about 40 minutes due to the crash.

No further information has been released.

Kenosha police identify 3 people who died in senior apartment fire

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have identified the three people who died as a result of a fire at a senior apartment building in southeastern Wisconsin. Kenosha police say 68-year-old Jeanine Black, 72-year-old Paul Neil and 80-year-old Diane Wood, all of Kenosha, died Monday night when a blaze broke out at the Saxony Manor apartments. The release did not say whether they were permanent residents at the apartment complex.
KENOSHA, WI
Man killed in crash on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. — A 24-year-old man died in a crash on Madison’s north side Friday morning, city police said. The crash happened around 1 a.m. in the 900 block of Northport Drive near Mendota Elementary School. In an incident report, police said the driver hit a tree head-on, after which his vehicle started on fire.
MADISON, WI
Man hospitalized with ‘unknown injuries’ in Highway 151 crash

BLUE MOUNDS, Wis.  — One person was hospitalized with “unknown injuries” Friday morning after a head-on crash with a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 151. Dane County dispatchers said they got a call about the crash, which happened near County Highway JG, early Friday morning. Dane County Sheriff’s deputies responded around 4:05 a.m. According to an updated release, a silver Volkswagen...
DANE COUNTY, WI
70-year-old hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Kieler

KIELER, Wis. — A 70-year-old Platteville man was hospitalized after a crash in Kieler Tuesday. Grant County Sheriff’s officials said the crash happened at the intersection of County Highways H and HHH just after 10:15 a.m. According to officials, a 28-year-old woman entered the intersection after not seeing the man and struck his truck’s right side. Both vehicles stopped in...
KIELER, WI
Man guilty on all counts in Wisconsin shooting that killed 3

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing three people and wounding three others in an April shooting at a bar in Wisconsin was found guilty on all charges Tuesday. The jury came back with the verdict less than two hours, including a break for pizza, after the closing arguments in the trial of Rakayo Vinson, 25, who was charged in the deaths of 24-year-old Cedric Gaston; 26-year-old Atkeem Stevenson; and 22-year-old Kevin Donaldson, all of Kenosha.
KENOSHA, WI
3 teens charged in shooting of off-duty Milwaukee detective

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Three teens have been charged in the shooting of an off-duty Milwaukee police detective who intervened during an armed robbery after one of the suspects was unsuccessful in an attempted carjacking. The alleged shooter, 18-year-old Keasean Ellis-Brown, of Milwaukee, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. He is not in police custody. Seventeen-year-old Timonte Karroll-Robinson and 18-year-old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
