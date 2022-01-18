ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kraken snap 9-game losing streak, beat Blackhawks 3-2

By Tim Booth, The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Vancouver Canucks v Seattle Kraken SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Philipp Grubauer #31 of the Seattle Kraken makes a save against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena on January 01, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — Ryan Donato scored the tying goal early in the third period, Joonas Donskoi scored in the shootout and the Seattle Kraken snapped their nine-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks Monday.

Donato scored at 2:02 of the third period to pull Seattle even at 2.

Donato scored in the second round of the shootout and Donskoi scored the winner past Marc-Andre Fleury.

It was Seattle’s first win since Dec. 14 at San Jose and first home win since Dec. 3 against Edmonton.

The Kraken are 1-16-1 when trailing after two periods.

Fleury made 35 saves and had 14 in the third period alone.

