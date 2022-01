Art gallery and studio Nita Patel Fine Art opened Dec. 16 at 1002 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 331, Richardson. Owner and artist Nita Patel said she originally set up the gallery to showcase her artwork, but she has since added paintings and other pieces from artists from around the world. In addition to the studio and showroom, Patel said she is also able to host business networking gatherings and other events. 214-566-2727. https://nitapatelfineart.com.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO