Having already confirmed precisely when the series will debut this week, James Gunn's is now explaining how long episodes of Peacemaker. On Twitter, The Suicide Squad director explained that thanks to it being on the HBO Max streaming platform, there's no set length for episodes of Peacemaker. Instead, each episode is as long as it needs to tell its story. However, he did offer an average ballpark length. He tweeted, "Each episode is however long it needs to be to tell that story (thank you, streaming), but they average out to around 45 minutes per episode, give or take."

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO