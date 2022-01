Rocketlane, a platform that SaaS businesses use to onboard new customers and help reduce churn, has raised $18 million in a series A round of funding. The problem that Rocketlane is setting out to solve is that getting customers to sign up to a new software product is only half the battle — keeping them on board, by showing them exactly how they can benefit from it, is what will ultimately help the SaaS company thrive.

