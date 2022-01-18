ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dungeons & Dragons: Monsters of the Multiverse Showcases Big Changes to Existing Rules

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first new Dungeons & Dragons book published by Wizards of the Coast this year serves as a major update and reflects recent changes to design philosophy that emphasizes universality over the lore of any one world. Later this month, Wizards of the Coast will release Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the...

comicbook.com

The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
abilenetx.gov

Adult Dungeons & Dragons Club

Are you looking for a group to play Dungeons & Dragons with, but you’re too old to be a part of our popular teen sessions? Well come to your Mockingbird Branch Library and join us for a couple Saturdays of fun. Our study room will be booked from 1PM to 5PM for anyone wanting to come and play this role playing game. The library will provide three main manuals, dice, and character sheets, and dungeon master. If you’re ready for an adventure, join us!
theaggie.org

Humor: Davis launches Dungeons & Dragons spin-off

My lawful-evil film major can patronize your music taste up to 30 feet!. “I need a 12 or higher,” repeats Julie, a second-year ecology major. She’s saying it more to herself than anyone else, but the small crowd of undergrads gathered around the table nod eagerly. They’re dressed in a wild mash of discount UCD merch and pseudo-Wiccan attire, holding their breath as Julie lets the die skid across the table and flash the number 13.
Gamespot

Dungeons & Dragons Tiamat Miniature Is Now Available Unpainted, Get Your Brushes Ready

Last month, WizKids released its largest miniature to date: the Gargantuan Tiamat. This "mini" for your D&D games is over a foot tall and has a two-foot wingspan. Needless to say, it is gigantic--or even gargantuan--and is a beautiful centerpiece for your D&D setup. Now, a month after its release, WizKids has announced an unpainted version Tiamat, in case you're looking for a larger undertaking.
Videogamer.com

Monster Hunter Rise showcases new features in its PC launch trailer

Capcom has dropped a new trailer for Monster Hunter Rise to mark the game’s arrival on PC next week. As you can probably guess, this trailer is mainly focused on the game’s PC exclusive features players will get to enjoy over the original Switch release last year. They include a set of screen filters, letting you see the action in Black and White, Sepia, Japanese Style, Warring Lands Style and Cinema Style. PC players will also get to enjoy the game in 4K resolution, with high-res textures, an uncapped framerate and more.
massivelyop.com

The Stream Team: The Dread Sea Scrolls of Dungeons & Dragons Online

The brand-new Dread Seas Scrolls quest that recently launched in Dungeons and Dragons Online (and then promptly bugged out so Massively OP’s MJ couldn’t play it) has now been fixed. This quest intro asks, “What could possibly go wrong?” Since that’s MJ’s motto, how could she resist? Join us live at 9:00 p.m. to encounter pirates, raptors, and even a mysterious island appearing off the Stormreach Harbor while helping Gatekeeper apprentice Foxpaw (of the fun puzzle quest fame).
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Fan Honors Nezuko with This Epic Low-Cost Cosplay

Nezuko has proved during her time in Demon Slayer that she can turn on a dime, struggling with the demonic side that was afflicted on her thanks to the attack of the Demon Lord Muzan. Traveling alongside her brother Tanjiro in a basket, she was recently able to show off the true extent of her power in the Entertainment District Arc, and Low Cost Cosplay has brought the demon to life using some ingenious techniques.
gamepur.com

How to change filters on PC in Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise has made its way to the PC. If you didn’t pick it up for the Nintendo Switch, grabbing it on the PC is your other option. A handful of unique graphical and appearance choices are available in the game, such as the unique filters you can add to your game. Here’s how you can change and use the filters on PC in Monster Hunter Rise and what they do.
