Pedestrian Lying In Street Struck, Killed By Aurora Police Officer In Marked SUV

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash after an on-duty Aurora police officer, who was driving a police vehicle, hit and killed a pedestrian near a residential area Monday night. The officer was driving a fully marked 2018 Ford police SUV.

Law enforcement officers responded to the crash at the intersection with East Quincy Avenue and South Nucla Street just after 11:25 p.m. Monday. The pedestrian struck by the police cruiser was pronounced dead at the scene. The pedestrian has been identified a a 37-year-old male from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Investigators said the pedestrian was dressed in dark clothing and lying in the eastbound lanes of E. Quincy Avenue prior to being run over by the police SUV. The pedestrian had been “earlier observed to be highly intoxicated in a nearby store prior to the crash.”

The Aurora Police Department vehicle was taken for inspection and the case remains under investigation.

Quincy Avenue was closed between South Memphis Street and South Buckley Road for several hours before the scene cleared overnight.