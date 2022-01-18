ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian Lying In Street Struck, Killed By Aurora Police Officer In Marked SUV

By Jack Lowenstein
 6 days ago

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash after an on-duty Aurora police officer, who was driving a police vehicle, hit and killed a pedestrian near a residential area Monday night. The officer was driving a fully marked 2018 Ford police SUV.

(credit: CBS)

Law enforcement officers responded to the crash at the intersection with East Quincy Avenue and South Nucla Street just after 11:25 p.m. Monday. The pedestrian struck by the police cruiser was pronounced dead at the scene. The pedestrian has been identified a a 37-year-old male from Salt Lake City, Utah.

Investigators said the pedestrian was dressed in dark clothing and lying in the eastbound lanes of E. Quincy Avenue prior to being run over by the police SUV. The pedestrian had been “earlier observed to be highly intoxicated in a nearby store prior to the crash.”

The Aurora Police Department vehicle was taken for inspection and the case remains under investigation.

Quincy Avenue was closed between South Memphis Street and South Buckley Road for several hours before the scene cleared overnight.

Tiago78
6d ago

This could have happened to anyone. One thing is to be walking dressed in black at midnight; another to be intoxicated, wearing black at midnight, and sleeping in the middle of the street were hundreds of cars drive through. Chances are this guy was pretty much camouflaged with the road...This could have happened to anyone. There are other circumstances like visibility, reflexes, etc. The collision was the signal to the driver that something went really bad. I guess now we have to add to the list some extra training for the officers to be able to react to passed out pedestrians sleeping on the street at midnight. This has nothing to do with getting an eye exam, or wearing glasses.

