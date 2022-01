Hear me out — dirt is magical. When I was in college, I used to sit in the grass and watch small bugs wend their way through dirt to decompress from reading too much Rilke. And centuries ago, people bathed in mud to cool their too-warm bodies (or bathed rarely, keeping the dirt close). Now, China’s Yutu-2 Moon rover is raking Moon dirt, preparing scientists for what else they might find on our favorite next-door rock.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 9 HOURS AGO