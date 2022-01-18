ValueBlue, which develops software to support business transformation, lands $11M

Cultivation announced its alpha launch with a limited-time opportunity for business owners to join the exclusive waiting list for access to the software platform. Developed by MARsum “Top 100 Marketing & Advertising Influencer,” Nathan Smith, Cultivation is a boutique agency that leverages the latest approaches in social media, SMS, digital billboards, film, video, radio, and other advertising strategies to uniquely highlight its clients’ products, while also providing a service provider marketplace so other advertising professionals can offer their skills. Cultivation uses a series of AI features, proprietary data-analyzing algorithms, and strategic partnerships (e.g. Blip) to help generate targeted solutions for entrepreneurs – including in-depth design, branding, and automated/artificially intelligent marketing analysis.
