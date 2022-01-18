ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ValueBlue, which develops software to support business transformation, lands $11M

By Kyle Wiggers, @Kyle_L_Wiggers
VentureBeat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the midst of historic digital transformation, not every business is taking the plunge at an equal pace — or experiencing the same level of success. While investments in digital transformation are rising at more than three times the rate of overall IT spend, an estimated 70% of change efforts will...

venturebeat.com

Footwear News

Industry Moves: Diesel Names North American CEO, Stitch Fix Taps Chief Technology Officer + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 24, 2022: Diesel has appointed Eraldo Poletto as CEO for North America. Poletto, a manager with many years of experience in the fashion industry, will report to Diesel’s global CEO, Massimo Piombini, and will take charge of the company’s development on a key market with great growth potential for the brand. He takes up his post immediately. Poletto has worked in the luxury and retail sectors for about 30 years....
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Carry1st raises $20M from A16z and Google for mobile games in Africa

Carry1st has raised $20 million in funding from marquee investors for its mobile game publishing platform targeted at unlocking demand in the African market. Andreessen Horowitz, founded by web pioneers Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, with participation from Avenir and Google. The round represents Andreessen Horowitz’s first investment in an Africa-headquartered company, and partners David Haber (fintech) and Jonathan Lai (gaming) will be joining Carry1st’s board as observers.
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Personetics, an AI-powered customer engagement and insights platform for banks, raises $85M

Personetics, an AI-powered platform used by some of the world’s biggest banks to issue tailored advice and insights to customers, has raised $85 million. As banks and financial institutions grapple with digital transformation in a world that has rapidly transitioned to online-first, knowing how to engage with customers and stay ahead of the competition is perhaps more vital than ever. This is where Personetics enters the fray, with a data-driven approach to delivering personalized customer engagement.
ECONOMY
VentureBeat

Turing Labs lands $16.5M to bring AI to product formulation

The consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry has struggled to grow over the past decade. That’s partly because companies have tended not to economize when it comes to R&D spending. For example, producers of home and personal care goods surveyed by Accenture in 2014 on average invested 2.3% of their total revenue in R&D. Yet according to IRI, most new CPG products fail to capture more than $10 million in sales in their first year.
TECHNOLOGY
Tech Times

No-Code Database Driven Web Development Software

Limited knowledge of coding shouldn't be a barrier to creating a fantastic website. Imagine what you could design if you didn't feel restricted by a lack of coding experience. Even if you do know how to program, the time-consuming nature of website building can be daunting. Imagine if there was a less intensive option.
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

Aleph.im to develop decentralized computing solutions, raises $10m

Today, cross-blockchain decentralized storage and computing network, Aleph.im, announced the closing of a $10M funding round, and the rollout of its first computing resource nodes. Aleph.ims nodes are designed to uphold a decentralized network that will provide blockchain, dapp (decentralized application) developers and organizations with serverless access to computing power,...
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Capacity, which taps AI to automate customer service response, raises $16M more

As pandemic headwinds beset brands, they’ve had to deal with increasing customer service challenges ranging from providing a consistent experience during digital transformations to scaling service teams in response to influxes in support requests. Businesses are under pressure to perform — a Harvard Business Review report found that customers who had the best past experiences with a brand spend 140% more compared with those who had the poorest. Moreover, nearly three out of five consumers say that good customer service is vital for them to feel loyalty toward a brand.
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Banyan Security lands $30M to take enterprises on ‘journey’ to zero trust

Banyan Security, which today announced raising $30 million in series B funding, said it saw a 300% increase in users in 2021 for its product that enables customers to shift incrementally to a zero trust network access (ZTNA) model. The product stands in contrast to other zero trust solutions that require a “rip and replace” approach to use, which can be a major barrier for customers, CEO and cofounder Jayanth Gummaraju told VentureBeat.
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Walnut, a personalized product demo and analytics platform, raises $35M

In a world where software rules the roost and cloud spending has gone through the roof, SaaS has emerged as the default business model for countless companies to deliver their applications across industries. This also means that it’s easier than ever for sales and marketing teams to pitch their products,...
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Vectice raises $12.6M to help enterprises document their data science assets

Spurred by its revenue-boosting potential, companies are increasingly embracing AI technologies across their organizations. Harris Poll, working with Appen, found that 55% of businesses accelerated their AI strategies in 2020 due to the pandemic. But a data science skills gap threatens to stymie progress. In a recent O’Reilly report, a lack of skilled people topped the list of challenges in AI, with 19% of respondents citing it as a “significant” barrier.
MARKETS
VentureBeat

Customer onboarding platform Rocketlane nabs $18M

Rocketlane, a platform that SaaS businesses use to onboard new customers and help reduce churn, has raised $18 million in a series A round of funding. The problem that Rocketlane is setting out to solve is that getting customers to sign up to a new software product is only half the battle — keeping them on board, by showing them exactly how they can benefit from it, is what will ultimately help the SaaS company thrive.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

1Password lands $620M to help businesses secure their workers

Password management platform 1Password aims to continue its strong growth with businesses in 2022 through its new $620 million series C funding round, which will help the company to go even deeper around meeting security needs for B2B customers, CEO Jeff Shiner told VentureBeat. In connection with the funding, 1Password has more than tripled its previously disclosed valuation to $6.8 billion.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Cultivation Moves Newly Updated Digital Marketing Platform into Alpha Launch – 23-Year-Old Entrepreneur Develops Automated and Artificially Intelligent Software to Help Businesses Achieve Marketing Success

Cultivation announced its alpha launch with a limited-time opportunity for business owners to join the exclusive waiting list for access to the software platform. Developed by MARsum “Top 100 Marketing & Advertising Influencer,” Nathan Smith, Cultivation is a boutique agency that leverages the latest approaches in social media, SMS, digital billboards, film, video, radio, and other advertising strategies to uniquely highlight its clients’ products, while also providing a service provider marketplace so other advertising professionals can offer their skills. Cultivation uses a series of AI features, proprietary data-analyzing algorithms, and strategic partnerships (e.g. Blip) to help generate targeted solutions for entrepreneurs – including in-depth design, branding, and automated/artificially intelligent marketing analysis.
SOFTWARE
SDTimes.com

The benefits of software development apprenticeships

Since 2010, the number of U.S. apprenticeships has risen 64 percent and is expected to increase. For software developers, apprenticeships are beneficial for the apprentice, the mentor, and the company. They are an investment in the future of each. Beginners gain skill and exposure toward a possible career while the company grows its talent pool for filling vacancies.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Softr, a no-code platform for building business apps on Airtable data, raises $13.5M

The burgeoning no-code/low-code movement is showing little sign of slowing down, with companies across the industrial spectrum looking for ways to increase productivity by allowing anyone to create software through visual dashboards versus traditional code-based programming. One company that’s looking to capitalize on this trend is Softr, a no-code web-app...
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Virtru raises $60M to bring zero trust security to data sharing

Data security and privacy firm Virtru, which today announced raising a $60 million series C funding round, said that usage of its encryption platform for shared data has quadrupled since the start of the pandemic. The growth has come as more businesses recognize the value of extending “zero trust” security beyond network access, Virtru cofounder and CEO John Ackerly told VentureBeat.
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Chisel targets product managers with new platform, raises $1.5M

Today, product management platform provider Chisel announced $1.5 million in pre-seed funding. Chisel aims for its solution to become the primary app for product managers, and to enable users to gather product roadmap data alongside team and customer feedback in a single product. Its Team Radar feature is designed to...
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Lit Protocol raises $2.2M to use NFTs for decentralized access passes

Lit Protocol has raised $2.2 million to build out its decentralized network that enables nonfungible tokens (NFTs) to act as access keys to exclusive content and experiences both online and in the real world. Collab+Currency and Sfermion led the round, with participation from CMT Digital, Crowdcreate, G1 Ventures, Gumi Cryptos...
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

Here’s How You Can Generate Leads For Your Software Development Business

Currently, serving as Founder and CEO at Cubix. I launch & grow businesses, and have founded companies such as Cubix, Direct Macro Inc. I believe everyone should try running a business at least once. It’s doable with a lot of hard work and the right approach. And trust me — there is no trade secret that I exclusively own, and I can easily tell you how it’s done in the software industry.
SOFTWARE

