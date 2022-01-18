ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID cases in US drop 47 percent in a week, according to data

By Emily Crane
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0If1GV_0dogNx3C00
COVID-19 cases have seen an almost 50 percent drop in the US, but officials warn not to become complacent. Christopher Sadowski

Daily COVID-19 cases across the United States have dropped 47 percent in the last week — offering a glimmer of hope that the Omicron winter surge is finally starting to ease.

There were about 717,800 new cases reported in the US on Monday, statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University show.

The average infection count has been sitting at about 800,000 per day over the past week.

It is a sharp drop from the record 1.4 million new cases reported just one week earlier on Jan. 10, according to the data.

There were 1,122 new deaths recorded Monday across the country, the Johns Hopkins data show. And the number of hospitalizations were at 156,676 as of Monday, according to Department of Health and Human Services figures.

The nationwide decline in cases comes as infections in several states have started to fall — or plateau — in recent days following weeks of Omicron-fueled surges.

New York’s seven-day average of new cases has been on the decline since peaking at at more than 85,000 per day on Jan. 9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e8DG2_0dogNx3C00
Despite the decline in COVID-19 cases, the US surgeon general warned that the peak of the Omicron variant has yet to come.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EQy6G_0dogNx3C00
People wait in a long line for free COVID-19 at-home antigen rapid tests at a library in Silver Spring, Maryland, on January 14, 2022.

The Empire State recorded 26,772 new cases on Sunday, the latest state data show. The significant daily drop could be explained by a lag in reporting over the holiday weekend.

Hospitalizations in New York rose for the first time after dropping for four consecutive days. There were 11,751 hospitalizations statewide on Sunday and 152 new deaths.

Despite case numbers dropping in states like New York, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy warned that the nationwide Omicron peak was still yet to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nTkyr_0dogNx3C00
According to new data, the average COVID-19 infection count has been sitting at about 800,000 per day over the past week.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1055N5_0dogNx3C00
Daily COVID-19 cases across the United States have dropped 47 percent in the last week, according to the CDC.

“There are parts of the country — New York, in particular, and other parts of the Northeast — where we are starting to see a plateau, and in some cases, an early decline in cases,” Murthy said in an interview with CNN on Sunday.

“The challenge is that the entire country is not moving at the same pace.

“The Omicron wave started later in other parts of the country, so we shouldn’t expect a national peak in the next coming days. The next few weeks will be tough.”

Comments / 10

Rich
3d ago

how is that possible when just 3days ago this same app said they were highest ever since pandemic began

Reply
4
Hawthorne29
3d ago

Nature taking it course. After firing thousands of medical workers. Closing wings in hospitals. And even closing ERs. Due to self made staff shortages. Creating there own issues. Wow, and they think it .... Sad and pathetic leftist.

Reply
2
vlad the impaler
3d ago

its up. its down. wear a mask. dont wear a mask. get the vaccine. get 2 vaccines. get 3 vaccines. get a booster. all insanity brought to you by the democrats and failed policys? or are these policys working exactly the way the left wants?

Reply
2
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Bill Gates: Once the omicron variant passes, Covid will be more like the seasonal flu

Covid's omicron variant is currently tearing through the U.S. and the rest of the world at a record-breaking pace — but Bill Gates sees hope on the horizon. Once the current surge abates, countries can expect to see "far fewer cases" through the rest of 2022, Gates wrote on Tuesday during a Twitter Q&A with Devi Sridhar, chair of global public health at the University of Edinburgh. Once that happens, Gates continued, Covid can most likely "be treated more like seasonal flu."
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivek Murthy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron#Johns Hopkins University#Us Surgeon#Cnn
The US Sun

Covid expert warns of another TWO YEARS of pandemic hell and says ‘you’ll pay the price’ if you don’t follow advice

AMERICANS could face another two years of the Covid pandemic as a top disease expert warns that those who do not follow the scientific advice will “pay the price”. The US is currently battling a surge of Omicron infections as data shows that the strain, first detected by South African scientists, makes up more than 70 percent of new Covid cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Seven U.S. states see COVID-19 cases TRIPLE over the past two weeks - including a 964% increase in Hawaii and a 238% jump in New York - as Omicron continues to ravage the nation

The U.S. is experiencing yet another winter Covid surge, with the situation expected to only worsen over in the weeks following the Christmas and New Years holidays. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is averaging 181,948 Covid cases every day, with that number set to increase in the coming days due to reporting lags during the holiday season. Nearly three out of every four cases, or 73 percent, are of the Omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy