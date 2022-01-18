‘This Is Us,’ ‘black-ish’ salutes set for Paley TV festival

Having kicked off its celebratory eighth and final season with a visit from Michelle Obama, “black-ish” fills up its star-studded guest roster with a slate of celebrity appearances as the Johnsons prepare to say goodbye. Starting with an all-new episode airing tonight, TUESDAY, JAN. 11 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, upcoming special guest stars this season include Andrew Bachelor (KingBach), Kent Bazemore, Simone Biles, Jeanie Buss, Daveed Diggs, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Vivica A. Fox, Montrezl Harrell, Dwight Howard, Magic Johnson, DeAndre Jordan, Malik Monk, Isaiah Mustafa, Kendrick Nunn, Rajon Rondo, Reid Scott and Stephen A. Smith, among others.
