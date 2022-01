Jamie Lynn Spears set the record straight on what her upcoming book is about while slamming her sister Britney Spears’ latest comments as “absolutely not the truth.”. “Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth, and I have to clarify that, because now it’s getting harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats, as a result of their aunt’s vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to,” Jamie Lynn, 30, wrote in a long-winded statement on her Instagram Friday.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO