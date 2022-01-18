‘How I Met Your Father’ Pays Tribute to ‘How I Met Your Mother’: Find Out How

Blink and you might have missed Leighton Meester‘s stealth cameo in the How I Met Your Father premiere.
TVLine has confirmed that the Gossip Girl alumna plays Meredith, ex-girlfriend of Chris Lowell’s Jesse, in the #ProposalFail video seen in Episode 1. She will recur throughout the first season of Hulu’s How I Met Your Mother sequel series, but additional details — including when her character might resurface — are being kept under wraps.
During the premiere, which was released Tuesday, struggling musician Jesse explains to Hilary Duff’s Sophie that Meredith, his former bandmate and the one woman he ever loved, rejected him. The aforementioned...
