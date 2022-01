PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in Philadelphia on Friday to announce a new bridge repair program that will pump millions of dollars into this area. Pennsylvania has a huge bridge problem, with more than 3,500 bridges eligible for this federal help, more than any other state in the nation. So maybe it’s no surprise that Buttigieg came to this state to announce a bridge repair program. “The bridge formula program that we’re launching today is the largest dedicated highway investment since the construction of the interstate highway system itself,” said Buttigieg. It’s money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure bill that will...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO