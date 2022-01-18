ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Microsoft to buy US gaming giant Activision-Blizzard for $69 bn

By DAVID MCNEW
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OEzzT_0dogKgT800
US gaming giant Activision Blizzard, which faced accusations of discriminating against women, is to merge with Microsoft /AFP/File

Microsoft announced Tuesday a $69 billion deal to purchase US gaming giant Activision Blizzard, the firm behind hits like "Call of Duty" that has been hit by allegations of sex discrimination against women.

"This acquisition will accelerate the growth in Microsoft's gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud and will provide building blocks for the metaverse," Microsoft said in a statement.

Activision, the California-based maker of "Candy Crush" has been hit by employee protests, departures, and a state lawsuit alleging it enabled toxic workplace conditions and sexual harassment against women.

Over the past seven months the company has received about 700 reports of employee concerns over sexual assault or harassment or other misconduct, in some cases separate reports about the same incident, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

Nearly 20 percent of Activision Blizzard's 9,500 employees have signed a petition calling for CEO Bobby Kotick to resign.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Kotick
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) dropped 0.57% to $301.60 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. Microsoft Corp. closed $48.07 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activision Blizzard#Sex Discrimination#The Wall Street Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Variety

Electronic Arts COO Laura Miele on Gaming’s Big Moment: ‘We Have Significant Runway Ahead of Us’

Laura Miele knows that video gaming is having a big moment. The industry veteran, who was named chief operating officer of gaming giant Electronic Arts in September, also knows that well-heeled competitors are ready to barrel into the sector that is becoming ever-more intertwined with Hollywood’s core businesses. On the latest episode of Variety podcast “Strictly Business,” Miele says EA is fortified for heightened competition from streaming platforms by its 40-year history of creating game franchises ranging from “The Sims” to “Madden NFL” to its partnership with Lucasfilm on “Star Wars” titles. (And this conversation was held before Microsoft unveiled its blockbuster...
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

Microsoft's acquisition of Activision to face antitrust test

Microsoft's $69 billion deal to buy video game powerhouse Activision Blizzard is expected to win out with regulators despite vows in Europe and the United States to rein in tech titans. Analysts interviewed by AFP after the merger plan was announced on Tuesday said the deal would certainly be scrutinized, but likely less intensely than would an acquisition by Amazon, Google, or Facebook-parent Meta. "From a regulatory perspective, Microsoft is not under the same level of scrutiny as other tech stalwarts," said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella "saw a window to make a major bet on consumer while others are caught in the regulatory spotlight and could not go after an asset like this," Ives added.
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Amazon Prime Membership Fee Is Due to Rise

Four years ago, online retail powerhouse Amazon.com raised its annual membership from $99 to $119 in the United States. That move raised howls from about-to-renew members and would-be members, some of whom sought alternative services for free shipping. But that blowback wasn’t enough to slow Amazon’s membership growth, which now tops approximately 150 million in the U.S.
BUSINESS
AFP

AFP

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy