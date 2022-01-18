ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Turbo Tax opts out of IRS’s Free File program

By Sarah Darmanjian
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )-Intuit, the company that owns Turbo Tax, said that it would no longer be participating in the IRS’s Free File program in July. For years the company offered free e-file services and was featured on the IRS website .

2021 taxes : IRS deadline back in April despite pandemic

Turbo Tax does have a free file option on its website, even though they are not participating in the IRS’s program. There are limitations on who can use their free service and people who have used Turbo Tax’s free file service in the past may find themselves unable to this year.

“This decision will allow us to focus on further innovating in ways not allowable under the current Free File guidelines and to better serve the complete financial health of all Americans through all of our products and services, in tax preparation and beyond,” Intuit said .

Turbo Tax’s free service is only available to people who are filing a simple tax return. There are two options, one allows customers access to an expert to get questions answered, the filing deadline for this service is March 31. The other option (full service) puts customers in touch with a professional who will prepare their taxes, the filing deadline for that service is February 15.

IRS talks handling child tax credit, stimulus checks on 2021 taxes

Who can use Turbo Tax’s free services?

Turbo Tax said a simple tax return uses form 1040 and covers:

  • W-2 income
  • Limited interest and dividend income reported on a 1099-INT or 1099-DIV
  • Claiming the standard deduction
  • Earned Income Tax Credit (EIC)
  • Child tax credits
  • Student loan Interest deductions

Who can’t use their free service?

Customers who have:

  • Itemized deductions (like mortgage or property deductions)
  • Unemployment income reported on a 1099-G
  • Business or 1099-NEC income
  • Stock sales
  • Income from rental property
  • Credits, deductions and income reported on schedules 1-3
  • Charitable donations
  • Education expenses

“We are obsessed with helping millions of Americans looking to take charge of their finances so they can prosper. Intuit’s AI-driven expert platform makes it simple for consumers to make better financial decisions, helping them not only receive their maximum refund but empowering them by putting control in their hands so they can make smart money decisions and realize their financial dreams,” the company said.

