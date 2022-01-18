ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Candide Thovex ends 10-year partnership with Faction Skis

TownLift
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mHhIZ_0dogKYMC00

PARK CITY, Utah — Candide Thovex , one of the most notable names in the world of skiing, is ending a 10-year partnership with Faction Skis, according to the company and Thovex’s social media.

“On behalf of everyone at The Faction Collective, I would like to thank Candide for the incredible impact he has brought to the Faction Skis brand” Faction CEO and Co-Founder Alex Hoye said. “Candide’s genius undoubtedly helped put Faction on the map and for that we will forever be grateful. After 10 years working together to develop award-winning skis, both parties feel we have achieved what we set out to do.”

The 2021-22 CT Signature Series is therefore confirmed as the final collection of Candide Thovex Pro Model skis by Faction, available at Faction retail partner stores across the globe and online at factionskis.com .

“Candide’s vision for a freeski collection helped guide our philosophy for this series, with the final collection being undoubtedly our most exciting and high-quality range to date,” notes Hoye. “As a mark of respect for the role Candide has played in the development of the brand, we will retire the CT 5.0 ski model on which he made so much history, assigning this special ski to freeski lore.”

Thovex gained notoriety in 2000 when he completed a massive transfer jump of 120 feet over Chad’s Gap in Alta.

Faction and Candide’s most memorable moments of the past 10 years .


