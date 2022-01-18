ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella Hadid says anxiety meant she struggled to get dressed in the morning and she hasn't used a stylist in 2 years

By Armani Syed
 3 days ago

Bella Hadid.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

  • Bella Hadid said her mental-health struggles prevented her from getting dressed and going outside.
  • The model told WSJ Magazine she has not had a stylist in two years and wears what makes her happy.
  • Hadid said images she shared of herself crying in November 2021 allowed her to "speak my truth."

Bella Hadid opened up about her struggles with her mental health and said that it affected her relationship with getting dressed.

Speaking to WSJ Magazine's Lane Florsheim in an interview published on Monday, the 25-year-old model said she has not used a personal stylist in "maybe two years now."

"I was in such a weird place mentally that it was really complicated for me to get out of the house and put an outfit together, especially with the anxiety of [paparazzi] being outside and all that," she told Florsheim.

She added that the past year has been a learning journey for her to accept that if people do not like the way she dresses "it doesn't matter, because it's my style."

"When I leave the house in the morning, what I think about is: Does this make me happy? Do I feel good in this and do I feel comfortable?" Hadid said.

On September 1, Hadid shared a post to Instagram announcing her "braincare beverages" brand, Kin Euphorics . The post's caption detailed her "unsustainable" 13-hour workdays and how this led her toward social drinking to keep up.

"I searched and scoured for anything holistic that would help with my chronic exhaustion, depression and anxiety," she wrote in the caption.

Hadid further opened up about her mental ill-health on November 9, when she posted a video on Instagram of Willow Smith discussing the concealment of anxiety, alongside a series of images of herself crying .

The post detailed Hadid's struggles in the caption. "This is pretty much my everyday," she wrote at the time. "Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that."

Hadid told WSJ Magazine that the series of photos was made up of images she would send to her mom or doctor when they asked how she was. She said this was easier than sending a text message because she was often unable to explain her feelings.

"I would just be in excruciating and debilitating mental and physical pain, and I didn't know why. That was over the past three years," she told the publication. She added that she posted the candid photos to reassure those feeling similarly that it was okay to feel that way.

"Even though on Instagram things look so beautiful, at the end of the day, we are all cut from the same cloth. I felt like it was just good for me to be able to speak my truth and at some point I wasn't able to post nice pretty pictures anymore. I was over it," she said.

She also told WSJ Magazine she now has good days, and while she doesn't have as much anxiety as she used to , she could wake up any day and feel "the complete opposite."

Hadid added that posting about her mental health made her feel less lonely because people reached out to her to share their similar experiences: "Walking outside, being able to remember there are so many people going through things and have similar patterns to me, it makes me feel better."

Representatives for Hadid did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

