Tristan Thompson shares a mysterious message on his Instagram stories after details of his paternity scandal continue to dominate headlines. On the heels of his paternity scandal, Tristan Thompson is speaking out on his Instagram stories with a cryptic message. “Sometimes you don’t realize your own strength until you face your greatest weakness,” he wrote on the social media platform on Friday, Jan. 21. “Hide from your demons and they’ll slowly destroy your potential. Face them and they can potentially become your greatest asset.”

