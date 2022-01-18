ForeverRealm adds a new market for NFT art with an emphasis on quality

One of the most underappreciated technological developments that have been vastly overlooked since the advent of blockchain technology is that of threshold signatures. As a mostly academic technology, obscure to anyone outside of the cryptography community, it has been around since the mid-90s, with Rosario Gennaro publishing the first threshold DSS (digital signature standard) in 1996. In this paper he outlined how a ECDSA signature could be produced without ever having a private key, but instead through the combination of a certain ‘threshold’ of key shares (parts[1] of a key). This combination of required shares through some multiparty computational process is then able to generate a valid signature, which by itself is indecipherable from a standard signature generated by a single party with possession of an actual private key.
