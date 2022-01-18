ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ForeverRealm adds a new market for NFT art with an emphasis on quality

By Jon Southurst
coingeek.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForeverRealm wants to “empower the cultural industry” with its new digital products trading platform. Launched this week, the BSV blockchain-based exchange is offering NFT creation for no charge, 3D viewing of items, curation and 24/7 customer support, and uses the upgraded Badge token protocol. ForeverRealm comes from...

coingeek.com

