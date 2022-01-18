ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott, LA

Registration packets available to join Scott's annual Mardi Gras parade

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
If someone you know is looking for some carnival fun and ready to make it one to remember this season, Scott's Business Association has the 2022 parade packet available for those interested in registering.

Click here for the 2022 Parade Packet and Registration Information. Registration begins February 9th, they say, and those interested in 'letting the good times roll' can follow the instructions inside the packet to be part of this year's Mardi Gras festivities.

Their annual parade is planned to roll on Sunday, February 20th, at 1PM.

Road closures are at noon, according to Scott Police Department.

