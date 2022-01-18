ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK and devolved governments set out plan for sustainable fishing

The UK Government and the three devolved administrations have set out their agreed vision for a sustainable fishing industry.

Ministers from around the UK are seeking views on their Joint Fisheries Statement, which describes legally-binding policies to manage the fishing sector.

A consultation on the statement will run until April 12.

It sets out plans for an “ecosystem-based” approach to fishery management with a commitment to protecting and, where necessary, recovering fish stocks.

The plan also aims to reduce the impact of fishing on the marine environment, as well as support the industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3THHgS_0dogJq0x00
George Eustice said a ‘positive picture’ was emerging for the industry (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

UK Environment Secretary George Eustice said: “The Fisheries Act has given us the powers to implement our own independent fisheries policy, improve our marine environment and make decisions based on the health of our fish stocks and not vested interests.

“Today, we are setting out our shared vision for a sustainable fishing industry that delivers for our fishermen, the environment and the whole Union.

“We have taken back control of our waters and a year on from the Trade and Co-operation Agreement a positive picture is emerging for our fishing industry.

“We have seen an increase in quota that will amount to around £146 million by 2026 and we are investing £100 million into coastal communities so that they can benefit from better infrastructure, new jobs and investment in skills.”

The Scottish Government’s Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “I am pleased to launch the Joint Fisheries Statement which respects the devolution settlement on fisheries management and is clear about the limits and extent of its role in terms of devolved powers and responsibilities.

“This document is the result of careful work by officials from across the UK and demonstrates what can be achieved through meaningful and purposeful engagement.

“The Joint Fisheries Statement will help us use our devolved powers to secure a sustainable future for the Scottish fishing industry, onshore and offshore, within the context of tackling the twin crises of climate and biodiversity and our commitment to achieve and maintain good environmental status for all of Scotland’s seas.”

