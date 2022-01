FoMoCo shocked the world when it revealed the Ford Bronco DR back in November, mainly because the off-road racer is powered by Ford’s 5.0L Coyote V8. Previously, Bronco Chief Engineer Eric Loeffler told Ford Authority that not only had Ford never considered putting the Coyote in the new Bronco, but revealed that the automaker also never tried to fit it in the reborn SUV. Regardless, as Ford Authority reported last year, the Bronco DR rides on a fortified version of the factory frame. The Bronco also shares the Ford T6 platform with the Ford Ranger Raptor, which may possibly wind up with a V8 under its hood at some point in the future, according to CarsGuide.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO