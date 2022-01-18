ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Italy's Technoprobe aims for market cap of up to 4 bln euros in IPO - sources

 3 days ago

MILAN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Italian microelectronics company Technoprobe aims for a market value of up to 4 billion euros ($4.55 billion) in its initial public offering on the Milan stock exchange, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The group, which is the world's second-largest manufacturer of so-called probe cards used for the functioning of chips, said earlier on Tuesday it planned to launch the share offering by the end of the first quarter, aiming for a free float of around 20% post listing.

The group reported revenues of 329.5 million euros in 2020 with a core profit of around 159 million euros.

($1 = 0.8798 euros)

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Agnieszka Flak

