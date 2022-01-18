ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

'This Is Us,' 'black-ish' salutes set for Paley TV festival

By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IF7kI_0dogJJKK00

“This Is Us,” “black-ish” and “Better Call Saul” are among the shows to be saluted at the Paley Center for Media’s annual TV festival, returning to live events after two years of pandemic-caused virtual editions.

The trio of shows, all set to end this year, will be among 13 others whose casts and creators will be showcased at the 39th annual PaleyFest LA, running from April 2-10 in Los Angeles. A total of 10 events are planned.

“We are so excited to be returning in person to the Dolby Theatre," said Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO of the Paley Center. She said there's been an outpouring of interest and enthusiasm from networks, studios and fans eager to welcome the event back in its familiar format.

Among the stars set to participate: Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown of “This Is Us”; Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Jenifer Lewis, “black-ish”; Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, and Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul."

“Saul Goodman might only be the ‘World’s 2nd Best Lawyer’— but he scores an invitation to PaleyFest?!" Peter Gould, executive producer of the “Breaking Bad” spinoff and a festival participant, said in a statement.

PaleyFest focuses on “culturally relevant and buzz-worthy shows that are also critically acclaimed and have a social impact,” Reidy said. The festival draws fans from the United States and other countries for its panel discussions, audience Q&As and episode previews.

The “NCIS” franchise, including the original series and spinoffs “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “NCIS: Hawai’i,” will be saluted in an event featuring the series' stars including Sean Murray, Rocky Carroll, Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Vanessa Lachey and Alex Tarrant.

Fluctuations in COVID infection rates have forced delays for some live entertainment events, including the Jan. 31 Grammys, and Reidy said it's “health and safety first” for the festival. She noted that PaleyFest is more than two months away.

“We are constantly monitoring and following city, state and federal guidelines, and will continue to monitor them and make any necessary adjustments to ensure that we present a safe environment for all of our guests,” she said.

PaleyFest helps support the Paley Center's education initiatives and preservation of the Paley Archive and its more than 160,000 TV and radio programs from more than 70 countries.

Other series and some of the cast members included in the PaleyFest line-up announced Tuesday.

--“Superman & Lois,” with Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth ‘Bitsie’ Tulloch.

--“Ghosts,” with Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, and “The Neighborhood,” with Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs and Tichina Arnold.

--“Hacks,” Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder and Carl Clemons-Hopkins.

--“Cobra Kai,” Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and Courtney Henggeler.

--“Riverdale,” KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes.

--“Emily in Paris,” Lily Collins, Ashley Park and Lucas Bravo.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBAL Radio

Tiffany Haddish reacts to Common's breakup comments, Anthony Anderson emotional about 'black-ish', & more

After Common recently explained that he broke up with Tiffany Haddish because of their busy schedules, the Night School star is now responding to his comments. Haddish gave her response on FOX SOUL'S Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored with Jason Lee after Lee interviewed Common. "I was very disappointed," she said or Common, "'cause that's not what you told me."
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Riverdale, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
POPSUGAR

Here's Why Black-ish Is Ending After This Season

The eighth and final season of ABC's beloved comedy series, Black-ish, is currently airing, and it's bound to satisfy viewers. It even features a guest appearance by Michelle Obama! Since its release in 2014, the series has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike, earning Golden Globe and Emmy Award wins. Black-ish centers around the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family comprised of father Andre (Anthony Anderson), mother Rainbow (Tracee Elis Ross), and their four children: Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Andre (Marcus Scribner), Jack (Miles Brown), and Diane (Marsai Martin). Outside of highlighting the everyday experiences of the Johnson family, Black-ish also touches on relevant issues facing society today, such as racism, police brutality, and the election of former President Trump, among other topics. Due to the success and popularity of the show, many viewers are left wondering, why is Black-ish ending?
NFL
Popculture

Classic ABC Show Switches to NBC for Reboot

A revival of Life Goes On is in development, but not at ABC. According to a report by TV Line, NBC has ordered a pilot for a reboot of the 1980s TV show. If it goes to series, it will join a long list of shows shuffling between networks in their second lives.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Life Goes On’ Sequel Starring Kellie Martin Lands at NBC

Life Goes On is inching a step further toward a return to primetime. NBC has handed out a put-pilot commitment to a sequel to the former ABC drama, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role. The potential series hails from writer/exec producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and is set up at Warner Bros. Television, where the All American showrunner is based with a rich overall deal. Described as a sequel to the four-season drama that ran from 1989 to 1993, Martin will reprise her role as Becca Thatcher, who is now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Lachey
Person
Tracee Ellis Ross
Person
Camila Mendes
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Beth Behrs
Person
Lili Reinhart
Person
Rhea Seehorn
Person
Utkarsh Ambudkar
Person
Courtney Henggeler
Person
Ralph Macchio
Person
Milo Ventimiglia
Person
William Zabka
Person
Jenifer Lewis
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Max Greenfield
Person
Tyler Hoechlin
Person
Anthony Anderson
ComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
TV SERIES
Ashe County's Newspaper

‘Black-ish’: How Michelle Obama Became a Season 8 Guest Star

Getting Michelle Obama to appear in the socially aware sitcom black-ish’s Season 8 opener came down to a simple text message from cast member Tracee Ellis Ross (Rainbow). “We knew it was [black-ish’s] last season, and we’re like, ‘Hey, Tracee, do you want to send a message to your friend?’” says executive producer Courtney Lilly, laughing.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Rebel Wilson’s ‘Pooch Perfect’ Canceled At ABC As Network Parks ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’

EXCLUSIVE: Rebel Wilson’s dog-grooming competition series Pooch Perfect won’t be taking any more walks at ABC. Deadline understands that the Disney-owned network has canceled the unscripted series after one season. Separately, ABC has parked the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. While the game show, which is based on the long-running British format, has not been officially axed and its status is currently to be determined, there are no plans to make further episodes. The network has, however, left the door open for it to return in the future, not particularly surprising given that it is hosted and exec produced...
PETS
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Toks Olagundoye, Hari Nef & Ian Duff Join ABC Revival Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Toks Olagundoye, Hari Nef and Ian Duff have been cast as series regulars in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law. They join original cast members Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen, who are reprising their roles as Jonathan Rollins and Arnie Becker, respectively, in the revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama. Olagundoye, Hari Nef and Ian Duff all play new characters. In the pilot, written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Ish#This Is Us#Health And Safety#Paley Tv#Paleyfest La#The Dolby Theatre#Q A#Ncis#Ll Cool J#Covid
Deadline

‘Queen Of Glory’ Filmmaker Nana Mensah Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Nana Mensah, the writer, director, producer and actress who made her feature debut with Queen of Glory, has signed with WME for representation. In the comedy, which premiered in U.S. Narrative Competition at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, the Ghanaian-American multihyphenate stars as Sarah, who looks to abandon her Ivy League doctoral program to follow her married lover across the country. The film netted Mensah the festival’s award for Best New Narrative Director and its Special Jury Prize for Artistic Expression, as well as the Mill Valley Film Festival’s inaugural Mind the Gap Creation Prize. Mensah was a staff writer on Season 2...
MOVIES
Popculture

Matthew McConaughey Movie Unexpectedly Leaving HBO Max Next Week

Just after it was booted from Netflix, it appears the Matthew McConaughey movie The Lincoln Lawyer is also about to leave HBO Max. The flick, which stars the 52-year-old as its lead, left Netflix after November, but fans could still watch it on the WarnerMedia-backed streamer. And despite it not appearing in the initial list of titles set to depart the service, The Lincoln Lawyer now appears on the "Last Chance" tab with a message that reads "Leaving January 29."
MOVIES
Variety

Amy Poehler on Her Sundance Documentary ‘Lucy and Desi’ and Being ‘Open’ to Hosting Oscars

Believe it or not (actually, it’s probably easy to believe), there was a time when pregnant women were deemed too risqué for broadcast television. That changed when Lucille Ball was memorably rushed to the hospital to give birth on “I Love Lucy,” the groundbreaking sitcom that co-starred her real-life husband Desi Arnaz and left an indelible mark on show business. “Lucy and Desi,” a new documentary from director Amy Poehler, explores the unlikely rise to fame and enduring legacy of two comedy icons who broke barriers and subverted expectations about what it means to be an all-American couple. In advance of the movie’s premiere at Sundance Film Festival on Jan....
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

‘Black-ish’s Kenya Barris Reflects On Impact Of “Outwardly Black” Comedy; ABC Unveils Additional Season 8 Guest Stars – TCA

Black-ish boss Kenya Barris was just hoping to get a show on the air when he first created the family comedy. Now in its final season, the ABC title starring Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross as the pillars of the Johnson family, has far exceeded his expectations. “We wanted to say something that as much as we grew up loving the Cosby show, the Cosby show happened to be Black and we wanted to do a show that was absolutely, positively, outwardly Black,” Barris said during the comedy’s TCA panel on Tuesday.  “I never in a million years imagined that...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Only Murders in the Building' Adds Iconic Actress and Comedian to Season 2

Only Murders in the Building is ramping things up for Season 2, and it has added an iconic actress and a beloved comedian to the cast. Deadline reports that both Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer will co-star in the next season of Hulu's hit comedy whodunit. At this time, no details regarding their characters have been shared. The pair join previously announced Only Murders cast newcomer actress and model Cara Delevingne, as well as series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Joshua Jackson to Star in ‘Fatal Attraction’ Series at Paramount+

The Fatal Attraction series at Paramount+ has found its male lead. Joshua Jackson will star opposite Lizzy Caplan in the reimagining of the 1987 film that starred Michael Douglas and Glenn Close. Jackson will play Dan Gallagher, whose affair with Alex Forrest (Caplan) leads to an obsession on Alex’s part. “Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully complicated characters on both the screen and stage,” said Nicole Clemens, president original scripted series at Paramount+. “He and Lizzy are perfectly matched to tell a nuanced and modern narrative about the complexities of the human psyche. We’re thrilled to partner with them to...
PARAMOUNT, CA
ABC News

ABC News

518K+
Followers
129K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy