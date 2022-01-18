ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home review – Franka Potente makes directing debut with haunting ex-con drama

By Leslie Felperin
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Home stretch … Jake McLaughlin plays newly released Marvin.

In 1998 Franka Potente earned her movie-star stripes by taking the lead role in Run Lola Run. Potente spends much of that film, as the title might suggest, in constant motion as her character hares around Berlin trying to find 100,000 deutsche marks to save her imperilled boyfriend. In stark contrast, for her first feature as a writer-director Potente has conceived a story about people mostly stuck in one place, literally and metaphorically.

For the last 20 years, protagonist Marvin (In the Valley of Elah’s Jake McLaughlin, impressive enough here to make you wonder where he’s been for the last few decades) has been confined to a prison cell, serving time for a stupid, pointless murder he committed as a young man. Newly released, with only a skateboard for a ride and the tracksuit he went in with, Marvin rolls back to the only place he can go, his childhood home in a crappy California town, somewhere between the Central Valley and the Mojave desert. His mom Bernadette (Kathy Bates) is slowly wasting away with lung cancer, cared for by kindly home help Jayden (Lil Rel Howery).

The thoughtful twist Potente has worked into the material is that Marvin truly regrets the crime that destroyed his life. Nearly everyone else in the town, especially the surviving members of Marvin’s victim’s family, are still stuck in the past and resume a pointless game of revenge towards him and Bernadette, with bricks through their window and more. However, Delta (Aisling Franciosi, fantastic here as she was in The Nightingale and The Fall), the granddaughter of the woman Marvin killed is a young woman with her own dodgy secrets, and she starts to see the humanity in Marvin; she regrets the persecution her brother (James Jordan) insists on meting out, a symptom of his own damaged past.

The set-up teeters on the edge of cliche, but Potente and the fine cast keep it from toppling over by restraining the emotional torque of the material. It ends up being a film with long stretches of quiet, all the better to add drama to the big scene in the end in a church run by Stephen Root’s sweaty but sweet local priest.

Deadline

Vertical Entertainment Lands Rights To Horror-Thriller ‘In The Forest’ & Gold Valley Films’ Animated Pic ‘Little Sorcerer’

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired North American and UK rights to Hector Barron’s horror-thriller In the Forest, along with U.S. rights to Alice Blehart’s animated film Little Sorcerer. Both titles are slated for a day-and-date theatrical release, with the former from Disrupting Influence to hit screens on January 28, and the latter from Chinese independent animation studio Gold Valley Films to debut on May 6. In the Forest watches as Helen (Debbon Ayer) and her daughter Emily (Cristina Spruell) reluctantly accompany Helen’s father Stan (Lyman Ward) on a family camping trip, driving deep into the forest for a real outdoors experience,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Alex Garland Reteams With A24 For Action Epic ‘Civil War’; Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura & More Set To Star

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Men) is reteaming with A24 for Civil War, an action epic that has Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog, The Beguiled) set to star alongside Wagner Moura (The Shining Girls, Narcos), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Dune, Bruised) and Cailee Spaeny (The First Lady, Mare of Easttown). Garland will direct the film set in a near-future America from his original screenplay. Details as far as its plot are being kept under wraps. A24 will produce, alongside Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA and Gregory Goodman, and handle the film’s global release. Garland received his first Oscar nomination...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan in ‘Fresh’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Broken down into its constituent parts, there’s much about Fresh that seems familiar. You might see Promising Young Woman in screenwriter Lauryn Kahn’s scathing commentary on the horrors of modern dating, or Get Out in her shrewd use of horror tropes to amplify them. There are shades of American Psycho in its acid sense of humor, and Hannibal in its taste for luxury. But director Mimi Cave, in her feature directorial debut, corrals these influences into a film that lives up to its title. If Fresh stumbles on the way to its own finish line, it’s still a hell of a...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Batman’ Releases Two New Pieces Of Art To Tout Upcoming Film

DC Films/Warner Bros. sent out a Bat signal today, releasing two new posters to tout the March release of the latest film version of the Caped Crusader. Robert Pattinson is the star of the superhero saga, playing against Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sargaard, Andy Sarkis and Colin Farrell. The film is currently scheduled for an early March release. Set in his second year of fighting crime, Batman targets corruption in New Jersey’s Gotham City while chasing the Riddler. Check out the posters below. Vengeance lies behind the mask. Check out the new art for @TheBatman, only in theaters March 4. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/iZ2XUyWg47 — Batman (@DCBatman) January 19, 2022 The Bat and the Cat – it’s got a nice ring to it. Check out the new art for @TheBatman, only in theaters March 4. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/ATo0OX36Kp — DC (@DCComics) January 19, 2022
MOVIES
The Guardian

