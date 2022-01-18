USPS Holds Job Fair at Tri County Post Office in Southeastern PA

EXTON, PA — Frontage Laboratories, Inc. announced its recent acquisition of Experimur LLC and its affiliate Experimur Properties LLC. Experimur, located in Chicago, Illinois, provides full service, GLP-compliant toxicology and related non-clinical development services supporting the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. In addition to IND- and NDA-enabling toxicology studies, Experimur’s experience spans extensive developmental, reproductive, and juvenile toxicology, as well as safety pharmacology, transgenic & routine carcinogenicity and general toxicology in all major laboratory species. Additional in-house support services include histology, diagnostic pathology, clinical pathology, and analytical chemistry.
