ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

USPS Holds Job Fair at Tri County Post Office in Southeastern PA

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA, PA — As part of its 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the United States Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce. Therefore, the Postal Service is hosting a job fair at the Tri County Post Office, 1000 W....

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy Accepts Applications For First-Ever Cadet Class

ANNVILLE, PA — The Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy (KSCA) reports that it is accepting applications for its first-ever cadet class in July 2022. The Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy is designed to give academically challenged teens a second chance at obtaining their basic education, learn leadership, self-discipline, and responsibility while working towards finishing their education and building a brighter future.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

CenTrak Launches TruFinder Mobile Application for Senior Living Communities

NEWTOWN, PA — CenTrak announced the recent launch of its TruFinder™ mobile application, introducing contact tracing capabilities and additional features to improve caregiver efficiency and community infection prevention. Available now on Apple iOS® and Android® at no charge to all new and existing TruView™ customers, the companion app represents the latest step in the ongoing development of the company’s emergency alert and wander management system for senior living communities.
CELL PHONES
MyChesCo

Value Group Direct Announces Promotion of Sharon Foulke to Director of Marketing and Operations

PAOLI, PA — Value Group Direct, LLC announced that Sharon Foulke was recently promoted to Director of Marketing and Operations for the Agency. Sharon has been working in direct response insurance marketing for over 25 years and has been with VGD for 10 of those years. During her lengthy career, Sharon has had a track record of success when managing programs for her clients both in traditional and digital media.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
MyChesCo

BrandPoint Services Acquires ProGroup Contracting

TROOPER, PA — BrandPoint Services announced its recent acquisition of ProGroup contracting. Both companies serve multi-site commercial clients as they partner with top brands across North America in the retail, restaurant, banking, hospitality, healthcare, grocery, and entertainment industries, on their facility needs. “ProGroup has built a great reputation over...
TROOPER, PA
MyChesCo

Milestone Partners Sells Heights Finance

RADNOR, PA — Milestone Partners announced the recent sale of Heights Finance to CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO), on December 27, 2021, for total equity consideration of $360 million. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Heights provides installment loans and related insurance products primarily to underbanked consumers with limited...
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
MyChesCo

Average Home Sale Prices Continued to Rise in December, as Days on Market Declined: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

DEVON, PA — “With the continued lack of homes for sale, average prices are rising steadily, driven by high demand,” remarked Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Fox & Roach President Joan Docktor. The data shows that the number of properties currently under contract are slightly higher than December 2020 numbers. “Houses for sale are going quickly,” Docktor adds, “with some bidding wars and final offers way above asking price.”
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Job Postings#Job Fair#The Postal Service
MyChesCo

PECO to Restrict Route 3 (Gay Street) and Church Street Next Week in West Chester Borough

WEST CHESTER, PA — PECO is planning a single lane closure on Route 3 (Gay Street) between New Street and Church Street, and on Church Street between Route 3 (Gay Street) and Dean Street in West Chester Borough, Chester County, on Monday, January 24, through Friday, January 28, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM for utility construction, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

PA Dept. of Environmental Protection Releases Draft 2022 Pennsylvania Integrated Water Quality Report, Invites Public Comment

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has released for public comment the draft Pennsylvania 2022 Integrated Water Quality Monitoring and Assessment Report, the biennial update on the health of streams and lakes statewide. “The Integrated Water Quality Report is a vital tool for Pennsylvanians to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Jobs
MyChesCo

BHHS Fox & Roach’s Larry Flick V and Joan Docktor Named to Swanepoel 2022 Power List

DEVON, PA — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Fox & Roach, REALTORS® Chief Executive Officer, Larry Flick, V, was named in the “Swanepoel 2021 Power 200: The Top 200 Most Powerful Leaders in Residential Real Estate”, ranking #67. Joan Docktor, President of BHHS Fox & Roach, REALTORS® was named in the list, ranking #79. Docktor was also listed in the prestigious Top 40 Most Powerful Women Executives in the residential real estate industry in 2022.
DEVON, PA
MyChesCo

Villanova University Announces the Election of Five New Members to its Board of Trustees

VILLANOVA, PA — Villanova University announced the recent appointment of five new members to its Board of Trustees. Christopher J. Maguire ’89 CLAS, Founder and President of 1251 Capital Group; Alfonso Martinez-Fonts Jr. ’71 CLAS, retired Executive Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation; Robert F. Moran ’72 VSB, Chief Executive Officer of UNATION, Inc.; Diane P. Rowen ’86 CLAS, a philanthropist and active supporter of Catholic education; and Siran H. Sahakian, Vice President of The Hirair and Anna Hovnanian Foundation, joined the 36-member Board effective Jan. 1.
VILLANOVA, PA
MyChesCo

TERF Awards $10,000 to Belmont Child Care Association

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Thoroughbred Education and Research Foundation (TERF) states it has awarded the Belmont Child Care Association, Inc. (BCCA) $10,000 to be used for educational purposes. The mission of BCCA is to provide a safe, supportive, and academically inspiring environment for the children of parents working...
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Frontage Expands Toxicology Services Through the Acquisition of Experimur

EXTON, PA — Frontage Laboratories, Inc. announced its recent acquisition of Experimur LLC and its affiliate Experimur Properties LLC. Experimur, located in Chicago, Illinois, provides full service, GLP-compliant toxicology and related non-clinical development services supporting the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. In addition to IND- and NDA-enabling toxicology studies, Experimur’s experience spans extensive developmental, reproductive, and juvenile toxicology, as well as safety pharmacology, transgenic & routine carcinogenicity and general toxicology in all major laboratory species. Additional in-house support services include histology, diagnostic pathology, clinical pathology, and analytical chemistry.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

ECRI Finds Significant Gaps in Ease of Use for At-Home COVID Tests

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — As the consumer demand for COVID-19 rapid tests increased due to the spread of the omicron variant, the nation’s largest non-profit patient safety organization evaluated seven COVID-19 rapid tests and found serious gaps in their usability. According to experts at ECRI, none of the tests were rated as excellent and some had noteworthy usability concerns.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy