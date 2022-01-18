USPS Holds Job Fair at Tri County Post Office in Southeastern PA

PAOLI, PA — Value Group Direct, LLC announced that Sharon Foulke was recently promoted to Director of Marketing and Operations for the Agency. Sharon has been working in direct response insurance marketing for over 25 years and has been with VGD for 10 of those years. During her lengthy career, Sharon has had a track record of success when managing programs for her clients both in traditional and digital media.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO