GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a runaway teenager. Dy’Kenya “Diamond” Johnson was last seen Friday in the Leon Village area, according to the Garden City Police Department. Dy’Kenya is 5’05” and about 195 pounds with black braided hair, according to police. She was last […]

GARDEN CITY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO