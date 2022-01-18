Introducing TRADAO, the Hottest Kid on DeFi 2.0 Block.

Without mincing words, the DeFi world is one where there's almost no unimportant person. Every player in the DeFi ecosystem is such that they are essential for both the growth of the community and every project in the ecosystem. The crypto community is broad such that it could provide a means of revenue for everyone. The big question is, "what is DeFi in crypto?" DeFi means decentralized finance, including all those blockchain applications that use smart contracts to replace banks and other financial institutions. DeFi is under the umbrella of the Ethereum network; its transactions are pretty fast, and the entire ecosystem is lucrative.

