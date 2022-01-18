Introducing TRADAO, the Hottest Kid on DeFi 2.0 Block.

Development on the XinFin XDC network has seen the platform register a record growth, with the new smart contracts feature continuing to attract more developers. The increasing number of smart contracts on XDC Network validate that the network will likely emerge as a significant competitor to Ethereum, dominating the space. XDC Network is fully Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible, which positions it to attract a large community of Ethereum developers and encourages various Dapps, which are built on Ethereum Network, to migrate over to XDC. Near zero gas fees, 2 second transaction time, lowest energy consumption blockchain network and 2000 TPS are also other factors that make it attractive to build on XDC Network introduced as The Latest Ethereum Killer.
