ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

DHEC working to address large backlog in COVID-19 test results

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aANJB_0dogFtEc00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency said Tuesday it is working to address issues with multiple COVID-19 testing vendors and reporting facilities for failures to process tests and report results due to a surge in cases that began around the December holidays.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said most COVID-19 tests – about 97% – are processed at large, non-DHEC labs.

“While DHEC’s Public Health Lab, which has a daily capacity of 2,500 samples, is operating at that capacity and currently not experiencing any delays, large private labs such as Premier Medical Laboratory Services have fallen significantly behind due to issues ranging from the sheer volume of samples to COVID-related internal staffing shortages and still have not caught up or met contractually obligated deadlines to do so,” the agency said.

DHEC also said some private testing vendors have fallen “so far behind in reporting results” that the agency had to take what it called an unprecedented step of recommending people finish what would have been their isolation time or return to work if it had been more than five days and they still had not received test results.

“DHEC knows the delays being experienced by some Carolinians are unacceptable and is taking every step to hold the responsible labs and vendors accountable and get results back in a timely fashion,” officials said. “DHEC sincerely apologizes to all those negatively impacted by the substandard performance of select vendors and is working diligently to correct those issues. The safety and welfare of the citizens of South Carolina remain DHEC’s overriding concern.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
WCBD Count on 2

DHEC: More than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded in SC Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Wednesday announced over 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. According to DHEC, 10,744 new cases of COVID-19 were counted statewide on Wednesday. Of those cases, 8,440 were confirmed and 2,304 were probable. These cases carried a percent positive […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCBD Count on 2

Record number of children in statewide hospitals with COVID

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)-A new record has been set for the number of children in state hospitals with COVID-19, according to new data released by the South Carolina Children’s Hospital Collaborative Thursday. The data includes patients from MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital, McLeod Children’s Hospital, and two Prisma Health Children’s Hospitals in the midlands and upstate. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

DHEC reports over 68,000 new COVID-19 cases in SC over 4 days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Tuesday announced more than 68,000 new cases of COVID-19 in a four-day period. According to DHEC, 68,597 new cases were reported over the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend through Tuesday. For Tuesday, 12,950 new cases of COVID-19 were […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Columbia#Carolinians#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Quarantine period extended at Williamsburg County Detention Center due to increased COVID-19 cases

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office announced this week it was extending a quarantine period at the detention center. It comes amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area. The quarantine was first implemented on January 9th. Williamsburg County Sheriff Stephen Gardner said he will reevaluate the situation after the […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CARTA announced service impacts due to winter weather; Tricounty Link to suspend operations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority, or CARTA, announced service changes and impacts due to anticipated winter weather. CARTA officials said service may start late, end early, or be suspended if roads and/or bridges close and it becomes unsafe to continue operations. Riders are encouraged to take necessary trips earlier in […]
WCBD Count on 2

SCDOT treating some Charleston roads and bridges in anticipation of winter precipitation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is preparing local roadways and bridges ahead of expected winter precipitation. Forecasters say rain will combine with below-freezing temperatures Friday evening into early Saturday morning, which could cause ice to form on roads and bridges. SCDOT’s Residential Maintenance Engineer in Charleston said crews spent the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry school districts will have an e-Learning day Friday due to winter weather

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several school districts across the Lowcountry will have an e-Learning day on Friday due to expected winter weather. Students who attend schools in Dorchester District 2, Charleston County School District, Berkeley County School District, Georgetown County School District, Colleton County School District, and Williamsburg County School District will learn online […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Ban on drivers holding cellphones heads to SC Senate floor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would make it illegal for drivers to hold a cellphone in their hands in South Carolina is heading to the Senate floor. The proposal passed the Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday. The bill requires anyone using a cellphone while driving to use hands-free features, like Bluetooth or speakerphone. […]
POLITICS
WCBD Count on 2

Runways not expected to close at Charleston International Airport, officials monitoring weather conditions

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Runways are not expected to close at Charleston International Airport and officials say they do not expect the winter weather to have any impact on flying operations. The airport said it is in constant contact with Joint Base Charleston, which maintains the runways and the FAA in preparation for any […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

State Grand Jury issues slew of new indictments against Alex Murdaugh

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Attorney General’s office sent a corrected number of charges on Friday. They previously reported 27 charges against Murdaugh, but later revised that number to 23. You can see the breakdown below. COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday a South Carolina Grand Jury has handed down a slew of […]
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy