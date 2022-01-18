Microsoft to Buy Activision Blizzard in Mega-Deal Worth $68.7 Billion

Since its introduction in 2017, Microsoft has offered gamers great value with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Much like a Netflix subscription, users can pay a monthly fee to access a library of over 100 titles for playing on Xbox consoles, PC and even via the cloud. Titles such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 are currently available through the service and new games are announced on the service on a monthly basis. With the recent news of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision for a cool $68.7bn (£50.5bn), we can imagine that some of the publisher’s biggest games will also...

