ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Tinned fish: your easy meal fix

By Anna Berrill
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13RA3C_0dogFTTq00
Can do: there are a thousand and one ways to fancify tinned fish.

I love all tinned fish

, but how can I jazz them up for lunch and dinner?

Ben, Sheffield

“Tinned fish is such good stuff,” agrees chef and restaurateur Mitch Tonks, who launched his Rockfish tinned seafood range at the start of January. “We have the obligatory sardines and mackerel, as well as mussels and cuttlefish or squid in ink … I’m a bit of tinned fish fan.” And he’s not alone.

José Pizarro always has some sardines to hand: “Get sardinillas, the little ones – they’re the best.” The chef and restaurateur chops and uses them, alongside boiled eggs and capers, to fill empanadas. “I can’t get enough of these pastries. It’s a recipe my mum taught me, though she uses tinned tuna.” Alternatively, Tonks puts his sardines to work in a Reuben-style sandwich: “Mix creme fraiche, English mustard and a dash of Worcestershire sauce, spread it on rye bread [buttered on the outside], lay the sardines on top, add black pepper, red onion, sliced dill pickle, capers, sauerkraut and swiss cheese.” Top with another slice of rye buttered on the outside and fry until crisp.

You could also turn up the heat with a som tam, Tonks says: “Shred carrots, courgettes and/or green papaya, slice red onion, halve cherry tomatoes and put them all in a bowl with sliced hot fresh chilli. Make a dressing by combining a bashed garlic clove, palm sugar, fish sauce and lime juice, then toss it all together with coriander and mint. Deep-fry some tinned sardines and crumble them over the top to finish.”

If Ben has any tinned tuna knocking about, Tonks recommends stirring it through crispy potatoes spiced up with ’nduja, while tinned mackerel signals shawarma: “Shred cabbage, red onion and green chilli, then grate some garlic into yoghurt and mix.” Spread that on flatbread with some hummus, a little za’atar, lemon juice and mackerel, wrap it all up and job done.

“Anchovies are also essential,” says chef Angus Cowen, who with his partner Charlotte Dawe founded the East London Canning Co during lockdown. “They’ve got that umami you can’t get from anything else.” While anchovies have myriad uses, you’ll be hard pushed serve them better than simply on toast with “as much butter as you can handle”. Alternatively, “sweat them down with chopped rosemary and garlic to use as a base with chicken stock for a braise, be it lamb shoulder or rabbit”.

Cowen is also a great believer in tinned mussels: “We cook and snack on them all year round.” A real winner round his – and especially with his children – is an orzo dish for which he renders smoked bacon, then sweats leeks and garlic, plus a few fennel seeds, until soft. “Add a splash of cider, pop in some cooked pasta and a knob of butter, bring it all together, and the mussels go in right at the end.” If you’ve got some fancy mussels, don’t forget to add a bit of their liquor, too. Or, for a quick fix, use them as a toast topper. Tonks tosses his mussels (“we tin them in an escabeche, which is a light vinegar marinade”) with red onions, capers, shredded little gem and a bit of olive oil and vinegar. Eat on sourdough and spread the joy.

Comments / 4

Related
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Oil#Fresh Fish#Pastries#Food Drink#Rockfish#English#Worcestershire#Swiss#Anchovies
b975.com

Tom Cruise’s (to die for) Spaghetti Recipe

How do you like your pasta? Tom Cruise makes his with bacon and eggs!. What does the self-proclaimed “King of Carbonara” put in his secret recipe?. 1/2 inch olive oil (for frying pan) In a frying pan, combine 1/2 inch of olive oil, 2 cloves of minced garlic,...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

This Classic Was Julia Child's Favorite Soup

Julia Child was a beloved chef and television personality known for her intricate yet approachable recipes and cooking methods. She stole the hearts of millions of fans over the course of her culinary career, which skyrocketed in the 1960s when she published her first cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," according to The Julia Child Foundation. Aside from her charm, humility, and towering 6-foot-3-inch stature, her legacy has been celebrated by pros and home cooks around the world for generations.
RECIPES
Mashed

What Red Lobster Employees Wish You Knew

If you're a seafood fan who loves a luscious and delicious lobster, then you've likely been to the world-renowned seafood chain known as Red Lobster. Red Lobster is a seafood restaurant that was established in Florida in 1968, and it now has over 700 locations across the globe. The restaurant chain was founded by Bill Darden, who, according to the Red Lobster website, was "a man passionate about making delicious, high-quality seafood available and affordable to everyone, including people who lived far from the coast."
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling 7 Pre-Made Winter Soups That Taste Like They Came Straight from a Restaurant

Where would we be without Costco? It’s hard to even imagine what life was like before we got a Costco membership, but it’s safe to say that we were eating way worse food. Life without the Costco bakery? Unimaginable, especially after trying their ham and cheese pastries. These days, we raid Costco every couple of weeks, so that when we get a craving we can reach into the fridge or pantry instead of ordering expensive takeout. Our latest Costco favorite? Prepared soups. These aren’t the canned condensed soups of your childhood, either – they’re so good, you could close your...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
Parents Magazine

What Are Kraft Singles and Velveeta Really Made Of?

Why is that cheese pull in your halved bacon egg and cheese so perfect? Because the cheese isn't real. If you couldn't already tell from their fluorescent colors, Kraft American cheese and Velveeta aren't really cheese in the truest sense of the word. A more accurate description would be something like cheese products, or cheese foods—they're actually mixtures of old cheese bits blended smooth by emulsifiers, then processed to be melty. In a video produced by Tech Insider, research chemist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (and author of The Science of Cheese) Michael Tunick describes that J.L. Kraft was simply trying to get rid of some of his older cheeses, and thought it best to just melt all the unusable pieces together with some other stuff, inventing American cheese singles.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatingWell

18 Winter Casseroles That Will Be On the Dinner Table in an Hour or Less

There's nothing like a hot dish of cozy, comforting casserole—especially when you can get it on the table in record time. While some casseroles may take a while to prep and bake, these recipes rely on quick shortcuts, like precooked chicken and store-bought salsa, to make these casseroles flavorful but easy. Recipes like our Quick King Ranch Chicken Casserole and Cauliflower Gratin spotlight tasty winter veggies, like kale, cabbage and winter squash, for a main or side dish you can feel good about.
RECIPES
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatingWell

13 Easy Winter Soups You'll Want to Make for Dinner Tonight

Whether you're looking for a slow-cooker soup you can prep in the morning or a cozy soup that starts with a store-bought base, we have something simple and tasty for you. These recipes include lots of your favorite winter veggies, like kale, potatoes, cabbage and onion, and only require 20 minutes of active cooking or less. Recipes like our Stuffed Cabbage Soup and Slow-Cooker Potato Soup are so deliciously easy, you can make them any night of the week.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Brand, According To 28% Of People

There's never a bad (or wrong) time to dig into a pint of ice cream. Maybe you're celebrating your kid's birthday. Maybe you're comforting your best friend after a bad breakup. Maybe you're treating yourself after a tough week at work. Or maybe it's just a random Tuesday night and you're craving something sweet. Whatever the occasion, ice cream is always the answer, and everyone has their go-to flavor. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States are (in order) chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan.
FOOD & DRINKS
jamiesfeast.com

Coconut Cream Pie (15-Minutes Recipe)

Prepare this coconut cream recipe in just 15 minutes and surprise your family or friends! This is a creamy and delicious coconut cream pie that you can make anytime with only a few ingredients! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 2 pkg. (3.4 oz. each) vanilla flavor instant pudding. 2 cups...
RECIPES
Mashed

Why This Ex-Taco Bell Employee Is Warning People To Stay Away From Some Of Its Meat

Just about every fast food restaurant has had some sort of scandal involving its meat. For Subway, it was the chain's highly questionable tuna –- but also just about all its other meats as well. Allegations that have faced KFC include serving raw chicken, a fried rat, fried paper towel, and expired products. And Burger King may or may not have passed off horse meat as beef back in 2013.
RESTAURANTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

123K+
Followers
46K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy