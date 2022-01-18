ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Gunmen were looking for my mum’: daughter of Afghan ex-radio boss

By As told to Emma Graham-Harrison
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Farkhunda says the Taliban used to ask her mother: ‘Why are you, a woman, running a radio station?’

Farkhunda’s* mother has run a feminist radio station in her conservative province for the best part of 20 years, in defiance of Taliban threats. She has three children with disabilities who were forced to abandon their wheelchairs when gunmen attacked their home about two months after the Taliban takeover. They are in hiding in a city safe house, but don’t know how they will survive longer term.

When the fighting closed in on our city in August we were moving around – one night in one place, one night in another place – staying with different relatives because my mum had received a lot of threats in the past.

She had faced some discrimination, as an ethnic minority in our region, and also the Taliban used to ask her: “Why are you, a woman, running a radio station. You should stay home and look after your family.”

When we left our home, we took nothing with us – my sister and brothers are disabled and they can’t walk. But eventually our relatives told us that even though the Taliban are in power, everything is normal and we can come back to our home.

So in October, we returned to the house after two months living with different uncles and aunts. That same evening, late at night when we were all sleeping, suddenly we heard gunshots all around the doors.

We all gathered in one room in the centre of the house that didn’t have windows, so we were able to survive. In the other rooms the windows were shot as well as the doors, there was glass all around, but they didn’t try to come in – perhaps they thought they hit us already.

We wanted to leave when the shooting stopped, but it was too late. The next morning our neighbours came and said: “Why did you come back? You should leave immediately.” They thought it was insecure because we had come back and that our family was the reason why there was gunfire at night.

We left in such a hurry that we couldn’t even take the wheelchairs – we had to carry my brothers and sisters. They are grown now. My twin brothers are 19 years old, and my sister is 18, so they are heavy.

About a week later, the neighbours called and said some gunmen were looking for my mum, so she went to a rural district and all of us split up. My dad went to one place, my brothers went to an aunt, and I took my sister to a cousin’s house.

After another month we were reunited in a big city, where we are staying in a safe house, but things are really hard. We were not able to go back for the wheelchairs, and we could only take a couple of changes of clothes, nothing else.

We don’t have money to buy anything so we are just living in a bare room with carpets on the floor. We are worried about our relatives at home being in danger because of my mum’s work.

My mother has turned off her phone now, but she was getting Taliban threat messages saying things like: “We told you for years to leave your job but you didn’t, now you have nowhere to hide.” And one saying: “We will come and kill you and burn your radio station.”

We left our home empty, we left the radio station, now there are no broadcasts or anything. My mum loved her job. She had been running the radio station since 2004, despite getting threats all these years. She only abandoned it now for our security and so she is in a very devastated mental state, she has some problems with her heart and feels sick.

We are also in a terrible economic situation, constantly worrying about where our next meal will come from. And because my brothers and sister still don’t have wheelchairs, me, my father and mother are taking care of them, carrying them on their shoulders when they need to move.

We are all in shock. We feel like we are living in a nightmare – how did we move from our old life to this situation? A friend has helped us apply to refugee programmes but we did not hear back. We don’t know if we can get out of Afghanistan, but we don’t know what we will do here.

The Guardian

‘My nightmares came true’: ex-prosecutor of Afghan women’s abusers

The Taliban blighted *Negin’s childhood with their ban on girls’ education, but she overcame the late start to her schooling to become a senior prosecutor. Afghanistan’s legal system was slow and often corrupt, but it offered women some hope of escaping abusers and seeing their tormentors jailed. Now she fears that some of those men, freed in a Taliban-orchestrated mass jailbreak last summer, want revenge.
Daily Mail

Tortured by the Taliban for helping SAS troops: Afghan translator who helped British military was abused with stun gun by captors after going into hiding following US withdrawal

A former interpreter for UK Special Forces has been captured and tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Wahid, who was trapped in the country when the RAF evacuation ended, is now in fear for his life. The 34-year-old Afghan said he believed he would be murdered after fighters questioning him...
Daily Mail

'Lady Al Qaeda' the woman Texas synagogue hostage-taker wanted freed: She planned chemical attacks on Empire State Building and Brooklyn Bridge and demanded juror at her trial be DNA tested to see if they were Jewish

The man who stormed a Texas synagogue on the Sabbath and was holding hostages before he was shot and killed was demanding the release of 'Lady Al Qaeda,' who is serving 86 years in a federal prison less than 30 miles from where the hostage standoff took place. The suspect...
Vice

British Man Who Took Hostages at Texas Synagogue Was Investigated by MI5 in 2020

The British man who took hostages at a synagogue in Texas was investigated by MI5 over a year ago, but intelligence agents concluded that he was no threat. MI5 investigated Malik Faisal Akram from Blackburn, northern England, as a potential Islamic terror threat, but closed it. As a result he was able to fly to the US between Christmas and New Year and buy a gun.
The Independent

Taliban storm Kabul apartment, arrest activist, her sisters

The Taliban stormed an apartment in Kabul smashing the door in and arresting a woman rights activist and her three sisters, an eyewitness said Thursday. A Taliban statement appeared to blame the incident on a recent women's protest, saying insulting Afghan values will no longer be tolerated.The activist, Tamana Zaryabi Paryani, was among about 25 women who took part in an anti-Taliban protest on Sunday against the compulsory Islamic headscarf, or hijab, for women. A person from the neighborhood who witnessed the arrest said about 10 armed men, claiming to be from the Taliban intelligence department, carried out...
BBC

Bolton mum fatally drugged daughters over care fears

A mother who fatally drugged her two daughters before killing herself feared they would be put into care if she left them behind, an inquest heard. Tiffany Stevens, 27, gave lethal substances to 18-month-old Darcey Stevens and three-year-old Casey-Lea Taylor at their home in 2019. Bolton Coroner's Court heard she...
The Independent

French cannibal who ate victim with white beans attacks again after escape from custody

An infamous French cannibal who murdered a farmer before cooking his heart and tongue with white beans briefly escaped from custody and attacked a woman.Jeremy Rimbaud, a 34-year-old who served as a soldier in Afghanistan, grabbed his latest unnamed victim in Toulouse on Wednesday.“She was absolutely terrified,” said an investigating source. “The lady was out walking her dog close to the centre of the city when Rimbaud struck.“He punched her in the back of the head and then hit her with a stick, before passers-by intervened, and chased him off. It was only later that she was told that she...
BBC

Afghan women taken from their homes after speaking out

The Taliban can threaten with a whisper. After 20 years of violent struggle, and the loss of tens of thousands of civilian lives, they took power here using brutal force. Even so, Afghan women refuse to be intimidated. Tamana Zaryabi Paryani is one of those women. It takes raw courage...
The Independent

‘If I stay I will die’: Thousands of female ex-security agents trapped in Afghanistan ‘at risk’ from Taliban

Thousands of women who formerly worked as national security agents in Afghanistan are trapped in the country at profound risk from the Taliban, The Independent understands.The National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan’s national intelligence and security service, was disbanded by the Taliban after they gained control of the capital, Kabul, in August. Agents at the NDS had worked closely with the UK and the US, carrying out surveillance operations on the Taliban and al-Qaeda.Speaking to The Independent in an exclusive interview, a woman who worked in a senior role at the agency has said she fears for her life and...
The Independent

A closer look at the case of Aafia Siddiqui, jailed in Texas

The man who authorities say was holding hostages inside a Texas synagogue on Saturday demanded the release of a Pakistani woman who is imprisoned nearby on charges of trying to kill American service members in Afghanistan The woman, Aafia Siddiqui, is serving an 86-year prison sentence after being convicted in Manhattan in 2010 on charges that she sought to shoot U.S. military officers while being detained in Afghanistan two years earlier. For the Justice Department which had accused Siddiqui of being an al-Qaida operative, it was a significant conviction in the fight against international extremism. But to...
The Independent

Couple jailed for killing nine-day-old baby who ‘had life shaken out of her’

A mother and father who caused the death of their nine-day-old baby have been jailed for a total of 18 years.Daniel Nolan, 30, was handed a 10-year sentence and Sophie Nash, 31, was jailed for eight years on Friday.The pair had been found guilty of causing or allowing the death of their nine-day-old baby Ava Grace, two counts of causing or allowing serious injury to her and child cruelty.Police were called by paramedics on 16 August 2017 after tiny Ava, then just eight days old, was reported to be unresponsive at an address in Nelson, Lancashire.Ava was taken to Royal...
