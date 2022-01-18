ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vistra: Turning A Threat Into An Opportunity

By The Fortune Teller
 3 days ago
Last year, the State of Texas got hit with what is now known as the "2021 Texas power crisis." Vistra Corp. has played a major role in this crisis. Last week, we wrote that "Utilities Have Run Out Of Energy." Nonetheless, we've shared that we still have stakes in a couple...

