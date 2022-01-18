Vistra: Turning A Threat Into An Opportunity

Norway’s domestic oil consumption declined 4% annually between 2018 and 2020, when new BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) sales increased from 31% to 54%. If there is one thing that strikes me about the current environment in which Exxon Mobil (XOM) finds itself (and how this is perceived by Seeking Alpha authors), it is the absence of a broad narrative about the future of the oil and gas industry. In just about every article concerning XOM, the focus is solely on the recovery of the oil and gas prices since the depths of the pandemic and assumed expansion in oil consumption. An additional story is the decline in investment in new oil production, which is interpreted to mean the near certainty of oil price hikes. There is a lot of chatter about oil at $100/barrel. The climate crisis gets ignored, the electrification of transport gets ignored, the rise of renewable-generated electricity gets ignored. Perhaps it is my contrarian hat, but I think this is a gaping hole in the analysis of prospects for XOM in the near future.

