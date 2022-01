If you have your mind made up to build a long-term career in the transportation field, the 2020s are ripe for your desires. That’s because the entire transport industry is booming like never before. There are many reasons for this fortunate phenomenon, including the fact that more people than ever are working from home and relying on delivery services to bring them office supplies, food, furniture, auto parts and building supplies.

