First residential development opens at Pratt Pullman District











Alliance Residential Company has opened Broadstone Pullman , the first residential development in the Pratt Pullman District, in Kirkwood.

The three-building development at 105 Rogers St. has 354 studio-, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Rents range from $1,450 to $2,775.

Designed by Brock Hudgins Architects, Broadstone Pullman was created to complement Pratt Pullman’s film and television studio aesthetic. There’s Marvel comic-themed décor in the communal kitchen; amphitheater seating and light art installation in the leasing office; a two-story clubroom with wallpaper featuring actress Sharon Tate; and pool table and gaming area with director’s chair seating.

Other community amenities include an elevated resort-style saltwater pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, roof top lounge space and views of the Pratt Pullman District.

The apartments have a industrial vibe with custom cabinetry, decorative tile backsplashes, veined quartz countertops, electronic locks, and some units feature brick accents.

