Presidential Election

Suddenly, it's Joe Biden unchained

By BILL PRESS
Griffin Daily News
 3 days ago

It’s as predictable as clockwork. Every January, we plan on making New Year’s resolutions, and then forget to. Or we make ambitious resolutions — and promptly break them. But not Joe Biden. President Biden clearly made one bold New Year’s resolution for 2022: “No more Mister...

Bangor Daily News

Joe Biden’s 1st year grade is an incomplete

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Jonathan Bernstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering politics and policy. He taught political science at the University of Texas at San Antonio and...
AFP

Defiant Biden touts first year, vows to reconnect with voters

Joe Biden sought to reset his presidency in a marathon first year press conference Wednesday, vowing to reconnect with voters and touting successes, while delivering blunt assessments of the "disaster" facing Russia if it attacks Ukraine. Biden said he was ready to meet with Putin and bluntly warned the Kremlin leader that an attack on Ukraine would be "a disaster" for Russia.
The Independent

A year of President Joe Biden: Join our expert panel as they discuss Biden’s first 12 months in office

It has been 12 months since the election which arguably gripped large parts of the world for a number of months took place. It was of course when the battle for the US presidency played out between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.When Joe Biden defeated the incumbent President Trump he became the first candidate to defeat a sitting president since Bill Clinton defeated George H. W. Bush in 1992. But it wasn’t plain sailing because Trump refused to concede and challenged the results in court. Biden's transition was delayed by several weeks.To find out more about the event and to...
Deadline

Five Key Moments From Joe Biden’s Longer-Than-Expected Press Conference

The biggest surprise from Joe Biden’s presidential press conference was its length: At nearly two hours, it was as if he was trying to compete with Donald Trump for making his meetings with the media more like a marathon. It also affirmed what White House correspondents have long argued: that the fleeting moments of availability Biden tends of give are no match for the traditional press conference. In a less frantic setting, reporters were able to ask multiple questions and then follow up, not just on what they asked but on the answers that Biden gave to others. The press conference also...
AFP

Biden starts second year with charm offensive -- and bad polls

The White House launched a charm offensive, complete with a Tom Hanks video, to mark Joe Biden's first year as president Thursday, but dire new polls and a major congressional setback told another story. Biden, who was sworn in to replace Donald Trump at noon last January 20, marked the day by meeting with top cabinet members in charge of rolling out his signature infrastructure spending plan, a $1.2 trillion splurge he got passed in November with rare bipartisan support. "Our nation has never fully made this kind of investment," Biden said, celebrating one of his biggest wins of last year -- and a project that should keep delivering good news as bridges, roads and other large public works roll out. The previous evening, the 79-year-old Democrat held an epic press conference lasting an hour and 52 minutes, longer even than the famously rambling events Trump used to stage.
TIME

'I Didn't Over Promise.' Joe Biden Defends His First Year in Marathon Press Conference

Joe Biden seemed to have a lot he wanted to get off his chest. Just over an hour into the second press conference of his presidency and the first since his approval ratings plummeted this fall, Biden stopped referring to his seating chart printed with reporters’ faces and names and started calling on anyone shouting questions. “How long are you guys ready to go?” Biden asked. “You want to go for another hour?”
TheAtlantaVoice

The 7 most important lines from Joe Biden’s news conference

President Joe Biden held a rare news conference Wednesday afternoon, using the platform to call on Americans to be patient in the fight against Covid-19 and defend his record of success despite middling poll numbers. Biden spoke — on and off — for 112 minutes. I pulled out the seven most important lines from what […] The post The 7 most important lines from Joe Biden’s news conference appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
AOL Corp

Joe Biden: 'What's Mitch for?'

While defending the White House’s track record during his first year in office, President Biden lamented Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s lack of a policy plan and former President Donald Trump’s influence on the Republican Party. “Mitch has been very clear he’d do anything to prevent Biden...
The Independent

Biden blasts GOP as lacking a message heading into midterms

Facing the potential of losing control of Congress President Joe Biden entered the midterm election year on Wednesday pledging to connect more frequently with voters and present a starker contrast with Republicans aiming to blunt his agenda.During a nearly two-hour news conference marking his first anniversary in office, Biden promised to more frequently travel the country making a case that, despite persistent challenges during the pandemic, his administration has notched notable achievements. He repeatedly said he would use those opportunities to blast the GOP as standing for little more than opposition to him.“What are they for? What is...
