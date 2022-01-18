ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19: Here's Why You Shouldn't Deliberately Catch Omicron To 'Get It Over With'

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Js0x9_0dogEije00
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash

With several health experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, predicting most Americans will eventually be exposed to the COVID-19 Omicron variant, some are asking "Why not catch it and get over it?"

Not so fast, according to scientists.

"You'd be crazy to try to get infected with this," Dr. Robert Murphy, executive director of the Havey Institute for Global Health at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, told CNN. "It's like playing with dynamite."

Murphy noted Omicron is a "life-threatening disease" and "not just a cold," and even in milder cases, people have been left debilitated for days.

Getting Omicron also means you may spread the variant to vulnerable people.

"And while you might have made a conscious decision to allow yourself to be exposed and infected, those people have not made that same choice," epidemiologist Bill Miller of The Ohio State University told NPR.

It's also unclear how long immunity lasts after contracting Omicron.

"At three to 16 months, you should be on notice," Jeffrey Townsend, an evolutionary biology and biostatistics professor at The Yale School of Public Health, said in the NPR report. "The clock is starting to tick again."

Fauci, the chief medical advisor to President Biden, told the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) last week that "Omicron, with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will ultimately find just about everybody."

Click here to read the complete CNN report.

Click here to read the complete NPR report.

A ZOE study conducted in the United Kingdom analyzed thousands of COVID symptoms uploaded to an app by the British public amid the start of the Omicron outbreak.

The top five symptoms recorded in the app were:

  • Runny nose,
  • Headache,
  • Fatigue (both mild or severe),
  • Sneezing,
  • Sore throat.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘You’re playing with dynamite’: Experts warn people to stop deliberately getting Covid to ‘get it over with’

Doctors across the US have said there is a dangerous trend of people deliberately trying to get Omicron ‘to get it over with’.It’s “all the rage,” Dr Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told CNN. Other doctors, including Dr Robert Murphy, executive director of the Havey Institute for Global Health at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine have also seen this idea spreading across the nation. “You’d be crazy to try to get infected with this. It’s like playing with dynamite,” he said.The trend has appeared to catch on with all kinds of...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Fox News

COVID-19 tests: What should you get?

With the omicron variant of the coronavirus rampant across the country, testing has become a crucial component of day-to-day life. While the Biden administration has pledged to distribute 500 million rapid tests in the coming weeks, people looking for at-home kits are finding that stores and pharmacies are cleaned out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KOMO News

Why you really don't want to catch COVID on purpose

With Omicron everywhere, some people are asking: Why not stop worrying about it, and just get infected? After all, they reason, the Omicron variant seems to cause less serious illness for most people, and this way I’ll have natural immunity. Dr. John Swartzberg, an expert on infectious diseases at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health

Can You Get Omicron and Delta COVID-19 Variants at the Same Time? Yes, But It's Rare—Here's What to Know

In late November 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) named the B.1.1.529 variant of COVID-19—better known as the Omicron variant—the newest "variant of concern," after a steep increase in infections in South Africa. Since then, the Omicron variant has spread quickly throughout the world, causing massive spikes in cases of COVID-19. According to the Washington Post, Omicron is now the leading variant in countries like the United Kingdom, Australia, and Mexico.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Americans#Cnn#The Ohio State University#Npr#Csis#British#Headache Fatigue
KRDO

What doctors have to say about ‘deliberately’ catching COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - New data cited by the CDC from Kaiser Permanente says the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is 91 percent less likely to kill those infected, compared to Delta. And this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert said it's likely almost everyone is going to get Omicron.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘Why get sick if I don’t have to?’ Here’s to maintaining the good fight against COVID

COVID-19 has me surrounded. Like zombies in the cult film “Night of the Living Dead,” the virus keeps staggering toward my door, leaving me no way out. I’ve been watching the encroachment for over two years. From vague rumors emanating from far off Wuhan in December 2019, to the first confirmed cases in San Luis Obispo County in March 2020, the coronavirus has inexorably invaded my life.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS News

Singer dies after deliberately catching COVID-19

A popular Czech folk singer who deliberately caught COVID-19 has died, her son says. Hanka Horka, who was not vaccinated, caught the virus from her son and husband, who are vaccinated but still caught it over the holidays, according to BBC News. The 57-year-old purposefully did not stay away from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
200K+
Followers
34K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy