10-Year Treasury Yield Likely To Rise Further - Could Kill Equities In The Short Term

Stocks have begun to signal widespread investor capitulation as key indices fall below support levels, potentially triggering forced sales. 2022 has started as a challenging year for investors. The first week of the new year began with a large crash in the bond market, followed by a relatively large stock correction. While nobody can predict large crashes with complete certainty, a growing number of signals and patterns suggest that the decline in stocks is only beginning. Fundamentally speaking, there is immense mounting evidence that the global economy is slowing at a rapid pace. From a technical standpoint, key indices such as the Nasdaq 100 and Russell 2000 have crashed below crucial support levels, indicating the potential for widespread capitulation.
