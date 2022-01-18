ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

10-Year Treasury Yield Likely To Rise Further - Could Kill Equities In The Short Term

By Robert P. Balan
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 10Yr yield will likely rise further, possibly to at least circa 1.92% - and that kills equities in the short term. Why is the rally in the 10Yr yield in recent days so persistent and so sharp? We try to provide some answers to this issue, as it has been...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

MLP Monthly Report: January 2022

MLP yields remained higher than the broad market benchmarks for High Yield Bonds, Emerging Market Bonds, Fixed Rate Preferreds, and Investment Grade Bonds. The January MLP Monthly Report can be found here offering insights on MLP industry news, the asset class's performance, yields, valuations, and fundamental drivers. The latest quarterly...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Gross Domestic Product#Inflation#Equity Markets#Repo Rate#Libor#Qe#Fed#Balance Sheet
Seeking Alpha

Gold: The Ultimate Hedge Against Greater Volatility

The strong performance of equities in 2021 has left gold prices vulnerable despite the surge in volatility. Even though gold has failed several times as an ‘hedge-inflation’ asset in the past 50 years, it is known to be a ‘zero-beta’ asset that tends to remain flat or even appreciate in periods of market selloffs. Hence, while bitcoin prices have been constantly testing new lows in the past two months (down over 40% from peak to trough), gold has been rising and gradually approaching its ST resistance at 1,850, which represents its LT downward trending support line.
MARKETS
DailyFx

Gold Prices Rise on Falling U.S. Treasury Yields and Geopolitical Risk Ahead of FOMC

Escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions may boost gold’s safe-haven appeal. Inflation pressures on the rise. Symmetrical triangle break looms. IG client sentiment backs short-term downside. XAU/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP. Spot gold has been on the climbing this week after markets continue with the view that a hawkish Fed is priced in leaving...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

S&P 500 Risk Profile: January 21, 2022

The US stock market is knee-deep in another one of its periodic bouts of selling. The US stock market is knee-deep in another one of its periodic bouts of selling. Is this the big one or just another short-term correction? The only honest answer, as always: unclear. But whenever the market dives it's useful to refresh our perspective on how the slide stacks up vs. history. This is no panacea or crystal ball, but developing context for a real-time event is preferable to allowing extremist narratives du jour dominate your thinking.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Seeking Alpha

The Stock Market Crash Is Likely Only Beginning

Stocks have begun to signal widespread investor capitulation as key indices fall below support levels, potentially triggering forced sales. 2022 has started as a challenging year for investors. The first week of the new year began with a large crash in the bond market, followed by a relatively large stock correction. While nobody can predict large crashes with complete certainty, a growing number of signals and patterns suggest that the decline in stocks is only beginning. Fundamentally speaking, there is immense mounting evidence that the global economy is slowing at a rapid pace. From a technical standpoint, key indices such as the Nasdaq 100 and Russell 2000 have crashed below crucial support levels, indicating the potential for widespread capitulation.
STOCKS
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alibaba stock surges as interest rate cut in China fuels broad rally

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shot up 5.9% in premarket trading Thursday, putting it on track for the biggest gain this year, as an interest rate cut by the People's Bank of China helped fuel a rally in the U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies. Among other more-active shares of China-based companies, JD.com Inc. jumped 6.7%, Nio Inc. rallied 2.7%, DiDi Global Inc. climbed 3.2%, iQIYI Inc. gained 4.3%, XPeng Inc. rose 2.7% and Baidu Inc. gained 5.0%. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF was up 3.7% while futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.5%.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Week Ahead - Fed And Earnings In Focus

Earnings season is off to a rocky start and not only are investors not comforted by what they’re seeing, but it’s also contributing to the unease in the markets. Earnings season is off to a rocky start and not only are investors not comforted by what they’re seeing, but it’s also contributing to the unease in the markets. The next week will be huge after an awful start to the year that’s brought inflation and interest rate anxiety, earnings disappointment, and increased geopolitical risk.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
46K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy