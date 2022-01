Hudson County’s positive COVID-19 cases have gradually gone down since the start of the new year, but the county may not be in the clear yet. Hudson County entered the new year with more than 3,500 positive cases on Dec. 31, but after nearly three weeks daily cases have dropped below the 900 mark. There were 704 positive cases of COVID-19 Sunday, the lowest in a month, and while it rose again Monday, it remained below 850 cases.

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO