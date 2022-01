AE Wealth Management (AEWM) has hired industry veteran Shawn Scholz as Chief Compliance Officer. Scholz brings more than 20 years of experience to his new role. Before joining AEWM, he served as the VP of Compliance for financial firms Waddell & Reed, Inc. and Ameriprise Financial. He led various compliance functions during that time, including policy development, licensing and registration, supervisory controls and testing, compliance training and more. As the leader of the AEWM compliance program, he will oversee the interpretation and application of regulatory statutes and rules at the federal and state levels directly impacting advisors on the AEWM platform.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO