Microsoft acquires ‘Call of Duty’ publisher Activision Blizzard

By Will Nelson
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has acquired Activision Blizzard, in a deal that is estimated to cost around £50billion ($68billion USD). The official announcement was made by Xbox chief Phil Spencer in this Xbox Wire post, which Bloomberg reporter Dina Bass says was made for $68.7billion. It is currently unknown if this...

www.nme.com

